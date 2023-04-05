UNT introduces longtime assistant Ross Hodge, Jason Burton as new basketball coaches

Jared Mosley let a simple philosophy guide him when he set out to make yet another critical hire early in his tenure as North Texas’ athletic director this spring.
Mosley saw UNT’s men’s basketball team bounce back from a loss to UAB in the Conference USA tournament to win five straight games and the National Invitation Tournament title under Grant McCasland.
When McCasland left for Texas Tech after weeks of speculation that he was headed to Lubbock, Mosley quickly turned to McCasland’s right-hand man, Ross Hodge. UNT’s longtime associate head coach was introduced as UNT’s new coach at an event Wednesday afternoon that was part NIT celebration and part press conference.
The school also introduced new UNT women’s basketball coach Jason Burton at the event, where Denton mayor Gerard Hudspeth read a proclamation declaring April 5 University of North Texas men’s basketball day in the city.
“These young men rallied in the face of rumors and potential distractions to finish the job they started,” Mosely said. “After coach McCasland’s departure, this decision was not a difficult one for me. One thing I’ve always believed is that you don’t mess with a winning formula.”
Hodge was a key part of that formula for the last six years. He coached the Mean Green on the defensive end of the floor for most of his time as an assistant coach and helped UNT lead the nation in scoring defense in each of the last two seasons.
UNT won the College Basketball Invitational in 2018 and three Conference USA titles from 2020-22 during Hodge’s time as McCasland’s associate head coach.
Hodge vowed to maintain those high standards.
“We stepped on to this campus six years ago with championship expectations,” Hodge said. “You have to believe that you can be a champion before you are actually a champion. That is the blessing with this group that we are returning.
“We are not going to have to convince them that they can be champions. They are champions.”
The challenge for UNT will be to rebuild its roster as it heads into new era. The school is leaving Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference this summer.
UNT lost several of the players who helped the Mean Green set a program record for wins in a season on their way to a 31-7 finish.
Tylor Perry was named C-USA’s Most Valuable Player and was also the Most Outstanding Player of the NIT. He entered the transfer portal along with key forward Abou Ousmane following the season. Starting point guard Kai Hunsberry graduated.
Perry is one of the most highly sought after players in the portal and is expected to play his final collegiate season with a nationally prominent program.
“We are excited about the next chapter,” junior guard Rubin Jones said. “We don’t have to start over. We know the coach. We’ll be running the same system.”
Hodge expressed confidence in his ability to quickly rebuild without those key players. The return of Jones and forward Aaron Scott will help with the process, as will the familiarity he has with UNT’s program.
“It’s been everything,” Hodge said. “The administration and the other coaches have been so supportive.
“The biggest thing is the players. We have been able to retain a good portion of those guys. They are excited. That is the biggest difference. If you can hang on to the core of your team, you are going to have a leg up.”
While Burton is new to UNT, he also mentioned the fit he found at the school as an important part of his decision to leave Texas A&M-Commerce to take over the Mean Green’s program.
The Lions posted a 171-90 record in Burton’s nine seasons and played in the NCAA regional semifinals twice in their last three seasons competing on the Division II level before making the jump to Division I this year.
“I’ve had a few opportunities over the last few years, but nothing felt right for us,” Burton said before citing a host of reasons UNT is the right opportunity.
Burton, who has two young children with his wife, the former Alexyndra Guiton, has several family members who live in the Dallas area. The chance to work for UNT president Neal Smatresk and Mosely was also intriguing.
“We also wanted to be somewhere we could sustain winning,” Burton said. “I look at what the men’s team did in winning the NIT. This is a place you can win.”
Burton believes he has a host of talented players to build around and recognized former coach Jalie Mitchell for building a solid roster.
Mosley said Burton is just the type of coach UNT was looking for to capitalize on that talent.
“We wanted someone with experience as a head coach and a proven leader, someone with a building mentality and a track record of taking programs to another level,” Mosley said.
Mosley and UNT officials believe Burton can elevate a program that finished 11-20 last season and fill a key role in a time of change for the school’s athletics program.
Mosley was hired late last year, when he played a key role in UNT hiring new football coach Eric Morris. The school has now has a fresh slate when it comes to its major sports coaches with Hodge and Burton taking over its basketball programs.
Burton vowed to bring excitement to UNT women’s basketball as he fills a key spot in that new lineup.
“We’re going to play a brand of basketball that is fun to watch,” Burton said. “We’re going to get up and down the floor, rebound and guard.”
