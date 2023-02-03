Eric Morris staff salaries
North Texas has finalized the salaries for new football coach Eric Morris' coaching staff.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

Defensive coordinator Matt Caponi will make $475,000 annually as the top-paid assistant coach on Eric Morris’ first staff at North Texas.

Each of UNT’s 10 on-field assistant coaches will make at least $150,000 annually and receive a $500 monthly car allowance.

UNT assistant coach salaries

The following is a rundown of salaries for North Texas assistant football coaches and support staff.

Coach Position Salary
Assistant coaches
Matt Caponi Defensive coordinator/cornerbacks $475,000*
Drew Svoboda Associate head coach, special teams coordinator $275,000*
Chris Gilbert Assistant head coach/tight ends $250,000*
Jon Cooper Offensive line $250,000*
Jordan Davis Offensive coordinator/wide receivers $225,000*
Demerick Gary Defensive line $200,000*
Clay Jennings Safeties $200,000*
Colby Kratch Linebackers $200,000*
Patrick Cobbs Running backs $175,000*
Sean Brophy Quarterbacks $150,000*
Support staff
Bryan Kegans Head strength and conditioning coach $154,600*
Josh Kirkland Director of player personnel $150,000*
Rolando Surita Assistant athletic director/chief of staff $106,000
George Matsakis Director of football operations $91,350*
Justin Owens Director of recruiting $65,000
Lauren Craine Director of on-campus recruiting $50,000
*Also receives a $500 per month car allowance

