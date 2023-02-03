Defensive coordinator M0att Caponi will make $475,000 annually as the top-paid assistant coach on Eric Morris’ first staff at North Texas.
Each of UNT’s 10 on-field assistant coaches will make at least $150,000 annually and receive a $500 monthly car allowance.
The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained the salary information for UNT’s assistant coaches and members of Morris’ support staff late this week.
“I plan to hire the best staff in the country,” Morris said during his introductory press conference. “Everybody is going to be excited to see how we’re going to continue to build a program.”
UNT provided Morris a salary pool of $2.4 million for his 10 on-field assistant coaches, $1.1 million for non-coaching staff and $243,850 for strength and conditioning staff, according to a term sheet obtained by the Record-Chronicle shortly after he was hired.
UNT added $500,000 to its pool for assistant coaches and $600,000 to its budget for support staff heading into the 2023 season.
Morris is set to make $1.2 million in base salary and guaranteed incentives annually, according to the sheet.
UNT has yet to finalize Morris’ contract, a school source told the Record-Chronicle.
Quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy will make $150,000 in his first season at UNT, while running backs coach Patrick Cobbs, the lone holdover from last season’s on-field coaching staff, will early $175,000.
The rest of UNT’s assistant coaches will all make at least $200,000 per year.
Morris and UNT officials quickly moved to expand the program’s support staff shortly after he was hired to give the program a setup that would mirror what schools in Power Five conferences have to work with.
The investment UNT is making in those positions is reflected in the salaries the school is paying for members of Morris’ staff who are filling non-coaching roles.
Morris hired former Southwestern Oklahoma State coach Josh Kirkland as his director of player personnel, a position added to UNT’s staff this year. Kirkland will make $150,000 in his first season with the Mean Green.
UNT also added Justin Owens as its director of recruiting. He will be paid $65,000 per year.
The school is hoping the additions it could afford due to the increase in funds available for off-field assistants will pay off as Morris looks to help UNT take the next step as a program.
The Mean Green played in bowl games in six of their last seven seasons under Seth Littrell but never broke through for a bowl win. UNT also fell twice in the Conference USA title game, including last season,when the Mean Green lost to UTSA 48-27 at the Alamodome.
UNT fired Littrell shortly after the game.
The Mean Green went on to fall to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl under interim coach Phil Bennett and finished 7-7.
UNT has finalized the contracts for a few of its assistant coaches. Those finalized deals include a clause detailing a bonus if the Mean Green play in a bowl game under Morris.
UNT’s coaches will receive a bonus of one month’s salary for participating in a bowl game. The school reserved the right to reduce the payment by 50% if the Mean Green play in a bowl without winning six regular-season games.
