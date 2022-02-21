North Texas has slowly but surely started to garner national attention during what is quickly turning into one of the best seasons in program history.
UNT extended its winning streak to 12 games on Saturday when Tylor Perry drilled a 3 in the closing seconds to lift the Mean Green to a 58-57 win over UAB.
UNT inched a little closer to cracking the Top 25 just two days later when The Associated Press released this week’s poll. The Mean Green received two votes in the poll that was headed by Gonzaga.
Appearing just outside the Top 25 was the latest sign of respect for UNT, which is in position to run away with the Conference USA title heading into a game against Southern Miss on Thursday at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green (20-4) are 13-1 in league play and have a three-game lead on UAB and Louisiana Tech in C-USA’s West Division. Both UAB and Louisiana Tech are 10-4.
Middle Tennessee is 10-3 and is at the top of the East Division standings.
UNT’s latest win was one of its most impressive. The Mean Green trailed by six with under two minutes remaining.
Perry hit two 3s in the closing seconds to complete UNT’s comeback. The last of those clutch shots came over UAB’s 7-foot center Trey Jemison.
McCasland was named ESPN’s national coach of the week on Monday for leading UNT by UAB and for the job he has done throughout the season. The Mean Green have won 18 of their last 19 games.
UNT’s only loss in that span came at home to UAB in early January.
The Mean Green have just four regular season games remaining before heading off to the C-USA tournament in Frisco.
UNT continues to garner national respect heading into that stretch.
