North Texas guard Tylor Perry (5) dribbles the ball as Rice guard Chris Mullins defends last season during the Conference USA tournament at the Ford Center. Perry is dealing with a knee injury that puts his status for Saturday's game against Fresno State in question.
North Texas coach Grant McCasland and his team held its collective breath for a while before its season opener against Southern Nazarene a few days ago.
Tylor Perry emerged as a star for UNT in his debut season last year. He didn't make it to the opening tip this season after injuring his right knee in practice.
The Mean Green have played two games without the senior guard since and are in wait-and-see mode in terms of his status heading into a game against Fresno State at home on Saturday.
UNT feared the injury could be serious before Perry was examined by team doctors.
"Tylor is day-to-day," McCasland said following practice Wednesday. "We're trying to get him out there this week to see how his leg is doing. He went down in practice. There was some concern there for a while.
"When a guy as competitive as Tylor is can't go, you take all the precautions to make sure he's good."
Perry went through some drills in practice on Wednesday while wearing a knee brace.
UNT hasn't looked the same offensively without him. The Mean Green trailed by five late against Southern Nazarene before rallying for a 53-47 win.
UNT's struggles were even more pronounced in a 63-33 loss to Saint Mary's on Sunday. The Mean Green hit just one shot from the field until Kai Huntsberry finally connected with 2:45 left in the half.
UNT trailed 33-6 at that point and went on to post its lowest point total since a 46-31 loss to Santa Clara on Dec. 20, 1968. St. Mary's is an elite defensive team that is allowing just 52.5 points per game, but the Gaels talent didn't make UNT feel any better about its performance.
Perry's injury is just one of the issues UNT has run into early in the season. The Mean Green had the flu run through their roster. UNT's practice on Wednesday was its first full workout since the day before it faced Southern Nazarene.
"TP is a big piece of our offense," forward Aaron Scott said. "Him not being there is an issue. We have to put in work as a team and learn to play without him.
"When he comes back, we'll be stronger.
Perry averaged 13.5 points per game last season, when he was a first-team All-Conference USA selection.
UNT was expected to lean on the 5-foot-11 guard early in the season as it adjusted to a largely revamped lineup. UNT lost three starters after last season in Thomas Bell, JJ Murray and Mardrez McBride.
Bell and Murray graduated while McBride transferred to Georgia. UNT is also without starting point guard Rubin Jones, who is still recovering from offseason knee surgery.
The loss of those four players has made playing without Perry all the tougher for UNT. Kai Huntsberry, a transfer guard, has moved into the starting lineup and is averaging a team-high 12.5 points per game.
"We have older guys like TP and Rubin who are helping everyone out," Huntsberry said. "It's about adjusting to how we play together."
UNT still isn't sure how long it will have to go through that process without Perry.
