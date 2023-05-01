UNT softball final week preview
North Texas pitcher Ashley Peters was named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week on Monday after helping lead the Mean Green to a series sweep of Florida Atlantic. 

 UNT sports information

North Texas coach Rodney DeLong left little doubt as to how important the Mean Green’s series at Florida Atlantic was in the days before his team left for the trip last week.

The Mean Green were locked in a tight race for the Conference USA regular season softball title.

Rodney Delong mug 2023

Rodney DeLong

