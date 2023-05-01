North Texas coach Rodney DeLong left little doubt as to how important the Mean Green’s series at Florida Atlantic was in the days before his team left for the trip last week.
The Mean Green were locked in a tight race for the Conference USA regular season softball title.
“This is the most important series of the season at this point with where we sit and what’s in front of us,” DeLong said. “There is not a lot that separates seven all the way to one.”
There still isn’t, despite an impressive performance by UNT over the weekend.
The Mean Green rolled to a three-game sweep of the Owls behind pitcher Ashley Peters. The senior picked up a pair of wins against the Owls.
Peters was named C-USA’s Pitcher of the Week on Monday after allowing one run on eight hits in 17 innings.
All that work left UNT more or less right back where it started, at least in terms of the league race that is still tight heading into a three-game series against Middle Tennessee to close out the regular season this weekend at Lovelace Stadium.
UNT (29-20) is sitting in third place in the standings at 14-7. UAB leads the league at 15-6, while Charlotte is sitting in second at 14-6.
Middle Tennessee is 33-15 and has more wins than any team in the league overall. The Blue Raiders are 12-8 in league play and are also in the hunt for a top seed in the conference tournament.
UNT was picked to win the C-USA title in the league’s preseason poll after winning the conference tournament last season.
Reaching that goal has been a challenge for UNT, which has had a target on its back all year.
The Mean Green started to find their form heading into their series at FAU. UNT swept UTEP and won two out of three at home against Charlotte.
“It feels like we are coming together at the right time,” outfielder Lexi Cobb said heading into the Mean Green’s series against the Owls. “We have gotten over our individual slumps and our rough patch as a team.”
UNT continued to build on its momentum when it swept the Owls, a performance that has the Mean Green in the thick of the race for the conference title heading into the weekend.
Charlotte will host UAB in a showdown between the top two teams in the conference standings. UNT vs. MTSU is another matchup of best teams in the league.
How it all plays out will determine where UNT falls in the C-USA tournament and what its chances of repeating as league champion are when it gets there.
