North Texas will host the Conference USA cross country championships on Saturday.

Both the men’s and women’s races will take place at the Texas Woman’s University Soccer Complex. The women’s 6K race will begin at 9 a.m. with the men’s 8K race to follow at 10 a.m.

Erik Stevens mug

Erik Stevens

