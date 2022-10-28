North Texas will host the Conference USA cross country championships on Saturday.
Both the men’s and women’s races will take place at the Texas Woman’s University Soccer Complex. The women’s 6K race will begin at 9 a.m. with the men’s 8K race to follow at 10 a.m.
“We’re looking forward to Saturday,” UNT cross country coach Erik Stevens said. “It’s always fun to mix it up with your conference teams to start the championship season. It’s always an added wrinkle when you play host, so we’re just hoping to provide the best experience for the conference.”
UNT last competed in the Arturo Barrios Invitational in Bryan-College Station earlier this month, when its men’s team finished 29th and its women’s team 34th.
Mason Garner and Miranda Vreeland were UNT’s top runners on the men’s and women’s sides, respectively, and are expected to lead the Mean Green in the conference meet.
Charlotte was the preseason favorite in C-USA on the men’s side and is expected to contend for the title behind Nick Scudder, who was named C-USA’s runner of the week three times this season.
UTEP, Middle Tennessee and Rice are also regionally ranked and are expected to be in contention.
The MTSU women won their third straight C-USA title last season and are among the favorites again behind Naomy Limatukei and Joice Jebor, who both earned runner of the week honors from C-USA this season.
Rice and Charlotte are also expected to contend for the women’s title.
“Competitively speaking, the main focus is just starting to feel like we are tuning up for the regional meet in two weeks,” Stevens said. “We’ve been a little banged up, but we’ll get a good chance to get a little barometer check with the entire group. We’re very excited to see how we are able to perform when it comes down to racing the best of the conference, and some that are in the region.”
