Abou Ousmane hasn’t played a high-profile role in his freshman season at North Texas. He just always seems to be there when the Mean Green need him most.
That was the case yet again on Friday in the Mean Green’s 78-69 overtime win over Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
UNT was forced to go to its short bench after Zachary Simmons picked up two early fouls. Ousmane and fellow freshman Mykell Robinson filled in admirably against a towering Purdue frontline.
The Mean Green could look to the pair again on Sunday when they will be underdogs in a game against Villanova. UNT, the No. 13 seed in the South Region, has already toppled the No. 4 seed in Purdue.
Villanova is the No. 5 seed and will take on the Mean Green in a 7:45 p.m. game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“Abou’s minutes were probably the most significant he has played for us since he’s been here,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “Defensively, he was tremendous. He is playing the game low and has a purpose to how he is playing.
“Mykell came in and got a big rebound. They are getting spot minutes, but they are committed to winning.”
Ousmane finished with four points and a rebound in 16 minutes. Robinson added a rebound.
UNT could need both to come through again against Villanova, another team with talented frontcourt players.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-9 sophomore forward, is averaging 16.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Jermaine Samuels, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, is adding 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.
UNT has played with a short bench all season, especially when it comes to frontcourt players. Ousmane has been the Mean Green’s most reliable option and is averaging 3.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
He made his biggest impact against Purdue by helping hold 7-foot-4 freshman forward Zach Edey scoreless.
“Those two freshmen were big,” UNT point guard Javion Hamlet said. “You don’t see many freshmen playing in March Madness. I tell them to be ready because you never know what is going to happen.”
McCasland and players enjoyed atmosphere
The atmosphere at the NCAA tournament is a little different this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Attendance is limited to 25% of a venue’s capacity.
UNT faced what amounted to the hometown team in Purdue in the teams’ first-round game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“I’ve been in maybe seven NCAA tournaments and that was about as good of a crowd as I have been in other than going to the Final Four,” McCasland said. “There were 7,000 to 8,000 people there cheering for Purdue. We had a fan base there as well.
“It was a good atmosphere considering the circumstances. Our guys had a blast.”
Hamlet’s father was in the stands, watching him play in the NCAA tournament for the first time.
The opportunity meant more to Hamlet than the environment.
“We’re doing something we love to do and that’s play basketball,” Hamlet said. “Everything happens for a reason. I would have liked to experience a sellout crowd, but it was still loud. It felt like 10,000 or 20,000 fans in there when Purdue went on a run.
“I don’t feel like we are being shortchanged.”
McCasland: UNT has right players handling ball
UNT committed just eight turnovers in its win over Purdue.
“We have minimized who is involved with the basketball and have tried to make sure it is in the hands of our playmakers,” McCasland said.
Hamlet played 43 minutes against the Boilermakers and led UNT five assists with just two turnovers.