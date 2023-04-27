Expectations for North Texas were sky high heading into the 2023 softball season, understandably so.
The Mean Green won last season’s Conference USA tournament, made an impressive run in the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament and brought back a host of key players.
UNT still has a chance to live up to those expectations after being picked to win the C-USA title in the preseason. The Mean Green are just going to have to make up some ground in their last two series of conference play to do it, beginning with a three-game set that will get underway Friday at Florida Atlantic.
The Mean Green (26-20, 11-7 C-USA) are in a tie for fourth place in the conference standings with Louisiana Tech.
“This is the most important series of the season at this point with where we are and what’s in front of us,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “Everyone plays someone tough these last two series.”
One glance at how it sets up shows just how much is left to be decided.
The Mean Green may be sitting in fourth place, but they’re only two games behind Charlotte in the loss column in the league standings that are packed at the top. The 49ers are 12-5 in conference play and are among seven teams in the league with at least nine wins.
How UNT plays these next two weeks will determine where it falls in the C-USA tournament bracket at the end of the year. The top four seeds in the eight-team event receive a double-bye and avoid playing on the first day of the tournament.
“This series is going to be huge in terms of going into the conference tournament in the best position we can be,” outfielder Lexi Cobb said. “Everything is so close right now in the conference standings. We need to pull this series out.”
UNT has won five of its last six conference games to crawl back toward the top of the C-USA standings and took two out of three from Charlotte earlier this month.
The Mean Green had their momentum at least paused last weekend when they were swept at Missouri during a rare late-season showdown with a major conference opponent. DeLong scheduled that series for UNT’s bye week in conference play thinking the Mean Green would be in a much different place.
“I thought I was going to have a team going into the Missouri series fully confident and ready to make a final run,” DeLong said. “I figured it would be a great test going into the FAU and Middle Tennessee series and into the postseason. I never imagined we would be sitting at 20 losses.”
UNT won the C-USA tournament last year as the No. 2 seed and capitalized on the double bye.
The Mean Green are hoping to make a run at putting themselves back in that familiar position again by finishing in the top four of the conference standings.
“The double-bye is important,” pitcher Skylar Savage said. “You don’t want to play those extra games. It takes pressure off your pitching arms and your entire team when you are a higher seed.”
DeLong pointed to UNT’s pitching staff as its biggest strength late in the season. The Mean Green have allowed an average of 3.0 runs per game in their last six conference games.
He’s hoping UNT’s offense will start to come around late in the season, beginning with its series at FAU. The Mean Green scored just one run last week while being swept in three games at Missouri and rank eighth in C-USA in team batting average at .255.
“The air is probably going to be heavy and the wind blowing in from left field,” DeLong said. “We’re going to have to do the little things right. We’re going to have to steal bases, get bunts down and manufacture runs.
“This year when we hit the home run, we usually win. When we don’t, we lose. We have to be more diverse.”
Reaching that goal could be the key to UNT finding a groove late in a season that has been a bigger struggle than anticipated.
“Some things haven’t fallen our way,” Cobb said. “We have hit some rough spots, but it feels like we are coming together at the right time. We have gotten through our individual slumps and our rough patch as a team.”
