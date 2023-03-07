No matter how the regular season turns out for the North Texas women’s basketball team, it typically finds a way to hang around for at least a little while once it comes to conference tournament time under Jalie Mitchell.
UNT’s coach has guided her team in a conference tournament seven times. The Mean Green have advanced at least one round in all but two.
UNT will look to build on that history of success Wednesday in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament. The Mean Green are the No. 7 seed in the 11-team event and will face No. 10 seed UAB in an opening-round game at 1:30 p.m. at the Ford Center.
“We fight in the tournament and are usually the underdog,” UNT guard Kendall McGruder said. “We want to prove people wrong. We can upset teams this year. We have to keep harping on our defense and stay together.”
UNT (11-19) has played some of its best basketball at times late in the season. The Mean Green beat UTEP and Charlotte in February.
UNT hopes those wins are a sign of what it can accomplish in the conference tournament.
“We’re capable of making a run,” Mitchell said. “We find a groove and then we’ll get into a game where we get into foul trouble that changes what we’re able to do. We need everyone to be available.”
McGruder sprained her ankle late in the season and missed three games but has returned to UNT’s lineup and is expected to be ready for the Mean Green’s game against UAB.
UNT lost both of its regular-season games against the Blazers.
The Mean Green blew a 17-point, second-half lead in a 76-74 loss at the Super Pit and let a five-point third-quarter lead evaporate in a 61-52 loss in Birmingham, Alabama.
UNT’s hopes to break through against UAB (13-16) will rest in part with its ability to contain Denim DeShields. The freshman guard has given the Mean Green fits while averaging 20.0 points and 6.5 assists in the teams’ two meetings.
“It’s about staying in front of her and having help,” McGruder said. “The first two times we played them, we didn’t have great help. We’re doing better at helping on drives.”
The matchup between DeShields and UNT guard Quincy Noble will be one to watch.
Noble is averaging 17.1 points per game and was named to the All-C-USA first team on Tuesday.
A solid performance from Noble would go a long way toward helping UNT extend its history of sticking around in the conference tournament under Mitchell.
A win over the Blazers would send UNT on to face Western Kentucky, a team it split a pair of games with in the regular season.
“I feel good about where we are at,” Mitchell said. “A win over UAB has eluded us this season, but I feel we are capable of beating them. If we take care of business, we will have a rematch with Western Kentucky.
“I don’t want to look any farther ahead than that, but I like the opportunity we have.”
