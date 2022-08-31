North Texas wide receiver Roderic Burns won’t soon forget the night SMU rolled into Apogee Stadium back in 2018.
The Mean Green have only experienced a few fleeting moments of success in one of the program's longest-running series.
SMU has had an edge in most years since the teams started playing in 1922, thanks to playing in more highly regarded conferences and in a better home venue before Apogee Stadium opened in 2011.
None of those factors mattered back in 2018 when the Mean Green made history. Mason Fine threw for 444 yards and UNT cruised to a 46-23 win, one of the few for the Mean Green in a series SMU leads 34-6-1.
“It was a great game,” said Burns, one of the few remaining UNT players who saw the field in that game. “We put it all together.”
The challenge now for UNT is finding a way to do it again in a time of change in the long-standing rivalry.
UNT’s next opportunity against SMU will come Saturday when the Mustangs visit Apogee again for the final nonconference game in the series.
UNT is set to join the American Athletic Conference in the summer of 2023, a move that will put the Mean Green on a level playing field — at least in terms of conference affiliation — with SMU for the first time. SMU is a member of the American.
That move comes at a time when both schools are adjusting to a new era in college athletics that allows athletes to profit from use of their name, image and likeness.
Both schools have boosters jumping into the NIL fray to pay athletes.
It will take some time for UNT to see the impact of those changes, but school officials hope they will help the program even out its series with SMU in football and lead to a higher level of success across the board.
UNT’s win over SMU in 2018 is the Mean Green’s only victory in the teams’ last seven meetings.
“The added revenue and reach with the television contract in the American will help us be more competitive with all the teams in the league,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said. “We don’t focus on just one school. We want to compete for championships. That’s our focus.”
SMU has never been a hindrance for UNT in that regard. The Mustangs have always been in another league.
When UNT was in the Sun Belt, SMU was in Conference USA. When SMU moved to the American, it opened a spot for UNT in C-USA.
The Mean Green will be able to call SMU a conference rival for the first time next summer.
Preparing for the opportunity
UNT has spent years preparing for the opportunity to join a league like the American, which will also include prominent programs such as Memphis, Temple and Tulane.
UNT has invested millions in athletic facilities over the years to help secure a spot in a higher-level league and compete when it gets there.
The school opened Apogee Stadium, its 30,850-seat football stadium, in 2011. An indoor football practice facility and a new soccer/track venue were added in 2019.
A group of former UNT officials and boosters have also recently formed the Light the Tower Collective. The group will soon start offering contracts to UNT athletes so that they can profit from their name, image and likeness.
Former UNT athletic director Rick Villarreal is the executive director of the group.
Villarreal said the collective hopes to be able to offer deals to UNT’s top athletes that will pay them up to $20,000 annually.
The group formed largely over concerns that UNT would struggle to attract the athletes and retain the coaches it needs to be competitive in the American without an effective NIL collective.
“The student-athlete today is looking at NIL opportunities that are available if they choose to go to a university,” said Don Lovelace, the president of the collective’s board. “We must have a collective that is capable of presenting a significant opportunity in a conference with Memphis, Tulane, UTSA and SMU. We have to have an opportunity that is equal or better.”
The Boulevard Collective, a group at SMU, is reportedly planning to pay the school’s football and men’s basketball players $36,000 per year.
The reality of what competitors like SMU are talking about paying athletes is one of the reasons the members of UNT’s collective formed their group.
“We are going to step into a conference where the competition is tougher and the recruiting process is tougher,” Villarreal said. “We need every tool we can to attract the top student-athletes and retain them.”
A measuring stick
UNT coach Seth Littrell knows just how important it is to find a way to be competitive with SMU as the nature of the series is about to change.
Former UNT coach Darrell Dickey was carried off the field when the Mean Green beat SMU in 2006. Guiding UNT to its win over SMU in 2018 sent Littrell’s popularity soaring among Mean Green fans and, more importantly, made the program more attractive to recruits.
“You’re right down the road from each other, battling every year not only on the field but off the field,” Littrell said. “I know our players and fans will be excited. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
The nature of that challenge will change after Saturday’s game, the teams’ last before UNT joins the American.
UNT fans and players have always viewed the Mean Green’s game against SMU as one of the biggest of the season. Their hope is the changing landscape in college football with UNT’s move to the American will help make the series more competitive.
“This is a game people are interested in because Denton and Dallas are close,” UNT quarterback Austin Aune said. “There is a rivalry between fans. It’s a great game.”