North Texas named McNeese coach Kristee Porter its new volleyball coach on Sunday.
Porter spent the last two seasons guiding the Cowgirls and also served as the coach at Navarro College and Henderson State earlier in her career. The Tyler native was a four-time All-American at UCLA and was the Volleyball Magazine’s National Player of the Year in 2000.
“It’s an exciting time for me and my family to serve as the next head coach at the University of North Texas,” Porter said in a statement “I want to thank [UNT athletic director] Wren Baker and the North Texas family for entrusting me with the future of this unbelievable program.
“This feels like a homecoming for me as a product of East Texas and I am looking forward to the future of UNT volleyball and continuing the rich tradition of our university and making our community proud.”
Porter takes over for Andrew Palileo, who resigned at the end of the season.
Porter led McNeese to the final of the Southland Conference tournament last season, where the Cowgirls fell to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. McNeese went 23-18 in Porter’s two seasons with the program, including an 18-11 mark in her final year with the program.
McNeese finished third in the Southland in the regular season this year, its best showing since 2006.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kristee Porter as the next coach of UNT volleyball,” Baker said in a statement. “From our first meeting, our committee was confident that coach Porter was the right person to lead our volleyball program to the next level.
“She is a Texas native, a former three-time All-American at UCLA and has a strong pedigree as both a coach and recruiter. She is equally committed to the development of our student-athletes both on and off the court.”
Porter played basketball and ran track in addition to playing volleyball at UCLA and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame for all three sports.
She played for the USA Volleyball Women’s National Team from 2001-04 and also played professionally overseas
Porter takes over a UNT team that finished 15-12 after falling to Middle Tennessee in its opening match of the Conference USA tournament.
Rhett Robinson, UNT’s top player who was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s National Player of the Week in October, entered the NCAA transfer portal after the season.
