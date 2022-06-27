North Texas has hired Doug Marshall as its director of track and field, a position that will have him overseeing both its men’s and women’s programs.
Marshall comes to UNT from Iowa Western, where he served as the head coach for the school's track and cross country teams.
UNT announced that Marshall would take over the program Monday afternoon, shortly after the Denton Record-Chronicle reported he was set to be introduced as the Mean Green's new coach.
"I'm extremely blessed and excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Mean Green Family," Marshall said in UNT's statement announcing he had joined the staff. "I would like to say a special thanks to my wife and family, the administration at IWCC, my incredible coaching staff, and most of all our amazing student-athletes. They’re the real reason I am able to accept an amazing opportunity like this.
"I also want to say thank you to [UNT athletic director] Wren Baker and his committee for their belief in me."
Marshall will take over for longtime UNT coach Carl Sheffield, who announced his retirement this spring following the Conference USA outdoor championships.
Marshall has spent the last four seasons at Iowa Western building a national power in both men’s and women’s track.
The Reivers won the women’s team title at the NJCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in late May, when their men’s team finished second. The women’s outdoor team title was the first in program history.
Iowa Western won the women’s team championship during the indoor track season last winter and also won the indoor title in 2021. Iowa Western finished in the top six of national meets 13 times in four seasons under Marshall after only two top-six finishes in the previous four years.
Marshall developed a top cross country program during his time at Iowa Western that contributed to that run of success. The school’s men’s team finished second in the NJCAA national meet in 2021.
The Reivers produced 28 individual national champions and had 131 athletes earn NJCAA All-America honors in Marshall’s four seasons at the school.
"Doug is a rising star and possesses the qualities our search committee outlined when we began the process," Baker said. "His energy and enthusiasm for this opportunity made him an easy choice to be our next director of track and field.
“He possesses championship experience and a proven ability to recruit and develop student-athletes to go along with his Texas roots. Most importantly, he is dedicated to building champions and preparing leaders. He will be a great addition to our campus and this community."
Marshall is returning to his home state to work as a coach at the Division I level for the first time. He graduated from San Antonio East Central, where he won a district championship in the triple jump, before signing with Emporia State, a Division II school in Kansas.
Marshall competed in the long and triple jumps at Emporia State, where he was an NCAA qualifier in the triple jump. He began his coaching career on the high school level in Kansas before moving on to work in the college realm. He spent four seasons at Garden City Community College before taking over at Iowa Western.
Marshall worked his first three seasons at Garden City as an assistant coach before spending a season as the program’s head coach.
UNT is banking on Marshall providing a spark for its program.
The Mean Green men finished fifth in the men’s team standings 11th in the women’s standings in this spring’s Conference USA outdoor championships.
School officials believe UNT has what it needs in place to be more competitive in track as it prepares for its final season in C-USA. UNT is moving to the American Athletic Conference in the summer of 2023.
UNT opened its Soccer and Track & Field Stadium in spring 2019. The $13.6 million venue has a has a 14,000-square foot field house and seating for 1,500 in addition to a top-of-the-line track.
The program did not host a home meet from 2014 until the North Texas Classic in spring 2019 because the track surface at Fouts Field, its previous home, had fallen into disrepair.
UNT continued to struggle to be competitive in C-USA despite having a new home venue. The Mean Green finished women finished sixth in the outdoor championships in 2019 and ninth in 2021. The UNT men finished eighth in 2019 and fourth in 2021.
The 2020 C-USA championship meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT is turning to Marshall to quickly move its program up in the pecking order of C-USA teams in what will be an eventful year for the program. The school is set to host the conference’s outdoor championships on May 11-14 to cap its final year in the league.
"UNT is a place that we can develop into an elite program with a strong culture," Marshall said. "I'm excited about this next chapter and can't wait to get to work with our team."