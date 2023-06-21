“I am incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to lead Mean Green tennis,” Stone said in a statement. “My family and I are thrilled to be joining the North Texas and Denton community. I want to thank Jared Mosley and the administration for entrusting me with the tennis program. I’m excited to get to work and take Mean Green tennis to new heights.”
Stone was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Southern Region Coach of the Year for 2023. She is Louisiana Tech’s all-time winningest coach after posting an 89-69 mark and has a 175-89 career record.
The Lady Techsters advanced to the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament last season and finished the year ranked No. 73 by the ITA
Louisiana Tech won a program record 14 straight matches during the season.
Stone comes to UNT at a key time in its history. The Mean Green are set to leave C-USA for the American Athletic Conference on July 1.
“Amanda has a great track record of building successful programs and she quickly rose to the top of our candidate pool,” Mosley said. “Her vision on how she wants to build this program into a championship contender as we enter the American Athletic Conference stood out to our committee.”
Stone previously coached at Northeastern State, a Division II program in Oklahoma, where she guided her team to four straight Sweet 16 appearances.
Stone was a two-time Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Coach of the Year during her time at NSU.
She played for NSU from 2004-07.
