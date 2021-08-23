North Texas has hired Matt Layten as its new cross country coach.
Layten, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach at Air Force, will also coach the UNT track team’s middle distance and distance runners.
UNT director of track and field Carl Sheffield announced he has added Layten to his staff on Monday.
“Matt Layten joins our staff with a huge level of confidence from an outstanding distance program at the Air Force Academy,” Sheffield said in a statement announcing the hire. “He is a seasoned coach with the energy to move our teams back to the top of Conference USA.”
Layten helped guide Air Force’s women’s team to a 16th-place finish in the NCAA women’s outdoor track championships earlier this year. Mahala Norris won the national championship in the steeplechase while Maria Mettler finished third in the 10,000-meter run.
Layten helped guide the Air Force men’s cross country team to the 2020 Mountain West championship. The Falcons went on to finish 19th at the NCAA championships.
He coached at San Jose State before joining Air Force’s staff.
“I want to thank Coach Sheffield for the opportunity to lead the cross country program and distance and middle distance athletes here at the University of North Texas,” Layten said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with this very special group as we pursue championship-level success at the Conference USA and NCAA level in both track and field and cross country.”
The addition of Layten rounds out Sheffield’s staff that has undergone a makeover in the offseason. UNT hired Paetyn Thornton as its new sprints and horizontal jumps coach late last week.
