North Texas heads into its final series of the regular season this week in the hunt for the Conference USA West Division title.
It all comes down to how the Mean Green fare against Marshall and how UNT’s results compare to those of Louisiana Tech.
Both UNT and Louisiana Tech are 15-6 in league play.
UNT (30-13) is set to host Marshall in a three-game set beginning on Friday. The Mean Green will take on the Thundering Herd at 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
Louisiana Tech will host Southern Miss in its final series of the conference season and has the edge on UNT heading into the week.
The Lady Techsters won two out of three games when they faced UNT in Denton earlier this year and hold the tiebreaker if the teams end up knotted in the league standings.
Louisiana Tech has won six straight games and could have an easier road to the division title. Southern Miss is 9-12 in league play.
UNT had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 2-1 loss to UAB last week and will face a Marshall team that enters the final week of the regular season in the hunt for C-USA’s East Division title.
The Thundering Herd is tied with Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic atop the division at 14-7 in league play. Marshall won two out of three games in a series against UTEP last week.
Tennis UNT has four named All-C-USA
Lucie Devier led a contingent of three UNT players who earned four spots on the All-Conference USA tennis team that was released this week.
Devier was a second-team all-league selection in singles. The senior was also named to the All-C-USA second team in doubles with Maria Ponomareva.
Devier posted an 11-7 record in singles, including a 7-5 mark in the No. 1 spot.
Devier and Ponomareva finished the season ranked No. 85 in doubles
Jasmine Adams was named to the All-C-USA second team in singles and was also named to the All-Freshman team. Adams finished 9-9 in singles while splitting time between No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
Basketball Former UNT great Simmons signs on for TBT team
Forward Zachary Simmons has signed on to play with Bleed Green, a team of former UNT players who are trying to land a spot in The Basketball Tournament.
The annual $1 million event will take place this summer.
Simmons averaged 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in his senior season. He ranked 16th in program history with 1,127 points and ninth in rebounds with 751 when he graduated.
Simmons helped lead UNT to the NCAA tournament and a win over Purdue in 2021 before beginning a professional career overseas. He now plays for the Bristol Flyers in the British Basketball League.
“I am excited to represent Bleed Green in the TBT this year,” Simmons said in a video announcing his addition to the roster. “I will play with some great guys and great players.”