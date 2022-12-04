North Texas is staying close to home once again in bowl season.
The Mean Green will face Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17 at Toyota Stadium. The matchup was first reported by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. A UNT source with knowledge of the situation later confirmed the Mean Green's destination.
The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m.
UNT played in the Frisco Football Classic last season, when the Mean Green fell to Miami (Ohio) 27-14. UNT went on a five-game run to end the regular season last year to earn a spot in the game that was added to the bowl slate late in the process.
The Mean Green (7-6) went on another late-season run this fall, winning five of their last seven games to earn a berth in the Conference USA title game in addition to a bowl. UNT will be in for a much tougher matchup this time around in Frisco after falling 48-27 to UTSA in the C-USA title game on Friday.
Boise State is a traditional college football power and heads into the postseason at 9-4 after falling to Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference Championship.
UNT has been searching for its first postseason win under Seth Littrell, who is in his seventh season with the Mean Green.
UNT is 0-5 in bowl games under Littrell and has now lost twice in the C-USA title game. The Mean Green also fell to Florida Atlantic in the 2017 title game.
Littrell has spoken about the importance of breaking through for a championship throughout his time at UNT and did again shortly after UNT fell to the Roadrunners.
"We fell short and didn’t play as well as we needed to in order to win that football game," Littrell said after the game. "We have one more opportunity."
That chance will come at a familiar site in Frisco.
