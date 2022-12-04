UNT bowl annoucement

North Texas coach Seth Littrell and the Mean Green will face Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.

 Tony Morano/Conference USA

North Texas is staying close to home once again in bowl season.

The Mean Green will face Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17 at Toyota Stadium. The matchup was first reported by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. A UNT source with knowledge of the situation later confirmed the Mean Green's destination.

