North Texas is dealing with three active coronavirus cases across its entire athletics department following its latest round of testing.
The number of cases dropped by one from a week ago, when four active cases and contact tracing issues forced UNT to cancel its football team’s game at Houston.
The school has conducted 4,124 total tests since its athletes, staff and coaches began returning to campus in June. There have been 29 members of the department who have recovered from an infection, up three from last week.
UNT has not released its testing totals publicly. A school source provided them to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday morning.
UNT has not revealed if the members of the department who are suffering from infections are athletes, coaches or administrators.
A school spokesman said before UNT’s game against SMU on Sept. 19 that linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis were unavailable due to medical reasons. UNT coach Seth Littrell declined to provide additional details after the game.
UNT has played just two games so far this season. The Mean Green’s game at Houston is the second the school has lost to the pandemic.
UNT’s game at Texas A&M that was set to be played on Sept. 12 was called off when the SEC went to a 10-game conference-only schedule.
The Mean Green are 1-1 heading into their Conference USA opener against Southern Miss on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT is testing its athletes three times per week to adhere to standards put in place by C-USA.
The school shut down its campus in March in the wake of the pandemic that forced C-USA to cancel its postseason basketball tournament following first-round games as well as its spring sports season.
UNT officials formulated a plan to safely return its athletes and staff members to campus following the shutdown.
The school has tested its athletes and staff for the coronavirus regularly since and instituted social distancing measures since their return.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has consistently praised the school’s administration and his players for the way they have handled the pandemic.
“Our testing has been unbelievable,” Littrell said earlier this fall. “Our players have done a great job of staying in our bubble and doing the things that are necessary for us to play ball.”
UNT has managed to hold down the number of infections but had too many cases among its athletes and staff members as well as athletes impacted by contact tracing to play last week. The school issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon that it had called off its game against Houston.
“We knew that there would be challenges with COVID-19 this season and we were taking precautions to hopefully avoid this situation,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. “Our student-athlete health and safety is the priority in every decision we make and that is what this difficult decision is based on. We are hopeful we can resume safe activities soon.”
Several programs across the country have been impacted by the pandemic.
Houston has yet to play a game this season and has had five games either canceled or postponed.
Briefly ...
UNT’s game against Charlotte on Oct. 10 at Apogee has been moved to a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be shown on ESPNU.