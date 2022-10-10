UNT WWL 10-11
Buy Now

North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter catches a touchdown pass from Austin Aune while dragging Florida Atlantic cornerback Justin McKihen (11) through the end zone during the Mean Green’s last game at Apogee Stadium. UNT will face Louisiana Tech at home on Saturday following a bye.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas took a much-needed break as its season hit the midway point last week.

The Mean Green are 3-3 and, more importantly, 2-0 in Conference USA. UNT will look to stay perfect in league play on Saturday when it hosts Louisiana Tech.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you