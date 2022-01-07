North Texas guard Tylor Perry is barely a week into his first run through the Conference USA season.
It’ll take the JUCO transfer at least a little while to completely understand the landscape. Perry’s teammates clued him in on one important reality following the Mean Green’s loss to UAB on Thursday.
UNT (8-4, 1-1 C-USA) has to move on in a hurry with a 5 p.m. game against Middle Tennessee (9-5, 0-1) looming on Saturday at the Super Pit.
“Just listening to the guys in the locker room, you can’t dwell on today or yesterday,” Perry said. “You have to move on to the next game. We have a couple of hours to think about it and what we can fix.”
Those hours are quickly dwindling after the Blazers pulled away late for a 69-63 win over the Mean Green on Thursday night. UNT was within two late and had the chance to tie the game up at the free throw line with 2:25 remaining.
Mardrez McBride missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity. UAB capitalized with a 5-0 run and pulled away.
The challenge for UNT now is quickly turning the page and preparing for its game against the Blue Raiders.
MTSU lost its C-USA opener 65-61 to Rice on Thursday.
The Mean Green’s focus heading into Saturday is finding a way to get back to controlling the paint. UAB hammered UNT on the glass, rolling up a 39-25 edge in rebounds.
The Blazers also outscored UNT 15-1 in second chance points. Jordan Walker sparked UAB’s game-sealing run when he hit a jumper off an offensive rebound.
“We have to figure out how we can keep playing inside-out,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We settled too much for 3s. We also have to continue to improve in controlling the glass and finding ways to win games that way.
“We did a good job in the second half of making them miss. We just didn’t come up with the ball. We never finished the possession.”
UNT’s struggles on the glass were a bit of surprise after the Mean Green grabbed 28 offensive rebounds in a win over Rice.
UNT will look to return to form against an MTSU team that has eight players averaging at least 6.0 points per game. Green Bay transfer guard Josh Jefferson is averaging 12.2 points per game to lead the Blue Raiders.
Perry is scoring 14.3 points per outing to pace UNT after scoring 15 points off the bench against UAB.
McBride and Perry combined for seven 3s against the Blazers on a night UNT finished 8-for-25 from deep.
The Mean Green will look for a way to recover quickly before they take on MTSU.
“We have to put all of our energy in how we beat Middle,” McCasland said. “We can’t let this linger.”