Jackie Kerestine shot
Buy Now

Jackie Kerestine, one of the greatest players in North Texas women's soccer history, is coming back to Denton to take over as the Braswell girls soccer coach.

 DRC file photo

Memories come flooding back for Jackie Kerestine every time she comes close to her old college stomping grounds at North Texas.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0