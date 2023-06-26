Memories come flooding back for Jackie Kerestine every time she comes close to her old college stomping grounds at North Texas.
Kerestine is one of the greatest soccer players in UNT history and is a member of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
“Any time I get on I-35, I get that feeling that I’m coming back home,” Kerestine said. “I feel all warm and fuzzy inside.”
Kerestine is coming back for good after agreeing to take over the girls soccer program at Braswell.
The school recently hired Kerestine, who announced her return to Denton on Twitter. She spent the last seven seasons at Plano West.
Ready to start this next chapter in my life as the head soccer coach at Braswell High School! Taking on this new role and helping these athletes reach their full potential is an incredibly motivating and exciting opportunity - I'm ready to hit the ground running! ❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DFgknWdWeY
“The opportunity to come to a school with amazing facilities and take the next step in my career is exciting,” Kerestine said. “Braswell has room to grow. I’m hoping to come in and give these girls a coach who will put them first, coach them up and win some games in a tough district.”
Kerestine has a long history of success in Denton dating back to her days as a player at UNT, where she was an intimidating presence in goal during one of the great eras in program history.
She led the Mean Green to four conference regular season championships and two conference tournament titles during her time with the Mean Green from 2011-15.
Kerestine posted a 0.67 goals against average and has 394 career saves. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.
“I like that Jackie’s coming back to Denton,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “She will do a really good job out there.
“She did tremendous things here as a player. It’s a great move for her.”
Hedlund has seen several of his former players go on to become coaches in Denton and across the state.
Mandy Hall, another former UNT goalie, is the coach at Guyer. Kendall Pryor, who is also UNT Hall of Famer, coached at Ryan for nine years before taking over at Bridgeport.
“That says something about UNT and the program John runs,” Kerestine said. “What he instilled in us is what we are instilling in the next generation of players.”
The opportunity to pass on those lessons in Denton is an opportunity Kerestine is looking forward to.
“We have the foundation, athletes and support to be successful,” Kerestine said. “I am beyond excited to get in there, meet the girls and their parents and build something special.”
