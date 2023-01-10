Rubin Jones tipped the ball away from a pair of Middle Tennessee State players, escaped into the open floor and elevated for a two-handed dunk on Saturday before scrambling back down the floor at the Murphy Center.
The North Texas guard’s mad dash capped a frantic comeback from a 19-point deficit in a 56-51 win that was particularly memorable for Jones. The win kept UNT in the thick of the race for the Conference USA title and marked the latest step in the long road back from a host of knee issues for the Mean Green’s dynamic point guard.
The Houston native battled tendonitis in his left knee last season that kept him out of UNT’s loss to Virginia in the National Invitation Tournament. A few weeks later, doctors had to surgically repair the meniscus in that same knee.
There were points in the offseason when UNT’s coaches wondered if Jones would play at all this season, let alone make an impact like he has so far.
“The nonstop pain was the worst part of it,” Jones said. “You think you’re good, but you jump or land the wrong way and it’s back to where it’s hurting. In the championship game of the Bahamas tournament, I banged my knee. It swelled up really bad. It was three weeks before it was normal again.”
Jones looked like himself for one of the first times in a long time in UNT’s win over MTSU. The junior led the Mean Green with a season-high 13 points off the bench, a performance he’ll look to build on when UNT (13-3, 4-1) hosts Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Super Pit.
UNT has won three straight games since falling to Florida Atlantic early in the C-USA season. A win tonight would send the Mean Green into the rematch on Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida, with a chance to avenge that loss and potentially move into a tie with FAU atop the league standings.
The Owls will face Florida International on Wednesday night.
UNT has won C-USA’s regular season or postseason tournament title in each of the last three years. Having Jones back healthy has the Mean Green feeling a whole lot better about extending that streak.
“Rubin’s speed, athleticism and feel for the game make such a difference in allowing everybody to get easier shots,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “His impact offensively is huge, but his defense is more pivotal at times. He gives us an elite on-ball defender who allows us to set our defense. We’re at our best when Rubin is out there guarding the ball.”
That’s been the case since the beginning of last season, when Jones started the first 30 games of the year. UNT has flashier players on its roster. Tylor Perry is the Mean Green’s leading scorer and has a flair for the dramatic, hitting one big shot after another.
Center Abou Ousmane controls the paint and throws down the occasional powerful dunk.
Both typically overshadow Jones, who does the dirty work of setting up other players on the offensive end and defending opponents’ best perimeter player. He averaged 8.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last season, when he finished third on the team with 68 assists.
Jones has missed three games this season while recovering from surgery and was on a minutes restriction early in the year. He has still managed to average 5.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. The 23 assists he has handed out rank third among UNT players.
“It’s been great to have Rubin back,” Perry said. “Anytime you have a 6-foot-5 point guard who can see the floor like he can, it makes everyone’s job easier.
“His best quality is that he’s so unselfish. He puts everyone before himself and doesn’t care how many points he scores. He just wants to win.”
That drive is what kept Jones on the floor in the latter stages of last season after his knee started to flare up. Doctors gave Jones a platelet-rich plasma shot that helped for a while before he simply couldn’t play anymore.
The end of the road came after he scored 15 points while playing 38 minutes in an overtime win over Texas State in the opening round of the NIT. Jones tried to play five days later against Virginia but ended up sitting out.
“It got to the point I just couldn’t play anymore,” Jones said. “It was really hard to sit out that game. That was a game where if we lost, our season was over. You want to be out there with the guys helping out.”
Matters only got worse after Jones had knee surgery.
“The first month or so after surgery was the hardest time,” Jones said. “I tried to be around my team and get back to what I’m used to doing, which is playing basketball. Once I got back out here, it was a lot better. The rehab process was easier.”
Jones worked on the sideline with UNT’s athletic training staff throughout the preseason. The hope then was that Jones would be back in time for the start of the C-USA season.
Jones returned for UNT’s third game of the year, a win over Fresno State.
“The rehab process was pretty severe,” McCasland said. “Rubin committed himself to doing everything he possibly could to play this year. He exceeded everyone’s expectations in regard to how he committed to getting back and playing. He came back even sooner than we hoped.”
Jones credits his quick return largely to the support of his teammates, coaches and family.
“The guys helped me get through it,” Jones said. “They were there for me and cheered me up. It’s a long process coming back from surgery.”
That process is ongoing. Jones was behind to start the year. UNT has several new players. It took Jones awhile to learn the tendencies of his new teammates.
Perry was also out for a short time early in the year due to injury, which didn’t help matters.
“We had to get used to playing with each other again,” Jones said. “We were without Tylor, and then I came in with a whole new team.”
That team feels complete for UNT now with Jones back on the floor. The Mean Green have won three straight heading into the game against Louisiana Tech.
“It’s starting to come together,” Jones said. “Everyone is learning about each other.”
