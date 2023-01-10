Rubin Jones newsletter 1
Buy Now

North Texas guard Rubin Jones slaps hands with forward Abou Ousmane. Jones has come back from multiple knee issues over the last few months and is rounding into form as the heart of Conference USA play nears. 

 DRC file photo

Rubin Jones tipped the ball away from a pair of Middle Tennessee State players, escaped into the open floor and elevated for a two-handed dunk on Saturday before scrambling back down the floor at the Murphy Center.

The North Texas guard’s mad dash capped a frantic comeback from a 19-point deficit in a 56-51 win that was particularly memorable for Jones. The win kept UNT in the thick of the race for the Conference USA title and marked the latest step in the long road back from a host of knee issues for the Mean Green’s dynamic point guard.

Rubin Jones mug

Rubin Jones
Rubin Jones secondary

Guard Rubin Jones' work ethic while coming back from a host of knee issues has helped him regain his form quickly this season. North Texas coach Grant McCasland and his staff had wondered in the offseason if Jones would be able to play at all this season.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you