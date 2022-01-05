North Texas guard Rubin Jones faces what seems like a herculean task this season.
No one expects the sophomore to replace Javion Hamlet beyond moving into his old spot in the Mean Green’s starting lineup.
Hamlet did what seemed impossible for long stretches of UNT basketball history. The point guard with the impossibly accurate floater and a load of confidence led UNT on a magical postseason run last spring that included its first NCAA tournament win, a victory over Purdue.
“We just want Rubin to be Rubin and play his game,” UNT senior guard JJ Murray said. “That’s good enough for us.”
Jones heard those words of advice often throughout the early stages of the season. They helped him navigate what at times has been a difficult transition, one he appears to have finally worked through just in time for a huge game Thursday against UAB.
The Mean Green have run out to an 8-3 start and hammered Rice 75-43 in their Conference USA opener last week. That performance helped put UNT on the short list of favorites to win the C-USA title headed by UAB.
The Blazers (12-3) were picked to win C-USA in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll and have looked the part while winning consecutive games to start league play.
UNT will need to be at its best to compete with the Blazers, starting with Jones, who is quickly settling into his role as a team leader.
He scored 11 points in the Mean Green’s win over Rice, his fifth game in double figures in his last seven outings. That run represents a dramatic turnaround from early in the season when he struggled to get on track.
Jones scored 22 points combined in the first four games of the year.
“It’s been different,” Jones said. “I was a role player as a freshman. The coaches don’t look at your mistakes and let you play. This year I am stepping into J-Ham’s role. It’s completely different. Every dribble, every pass and read is more important. I have to be locked in.”
Ruuuuuube!#GMG pic.twitter.com/zFFzeDfrSa— North Texas Basketball (@MeanGreenMBB) December 11, 2021
A tough start
One statistic illustrates just how tough the transition to playing a key role has been for Jones, who rattled it off without prompting last week when talking about the early stages of his sophomore season — 2 out of 17.
That was Jones’ 3-point shooting tally four games into the season and his transition into the starting lineup.
The jump from high school to college is monumental for any player. It was even bigger for Jones, who played for Houston Yates, a run-and-gun team that typically scored more than 100 points every time it hit the floor. UNT is at the opposite end of the spectrum.
The Mean Green are a defense-first outfit that plays at one of the slowest paces in the country.
“When I got here, I didn’t have to slow down, but I had to control things, play at a better pace and make more reads instead of playing full court,” Jones said. “In high school, if we turned the ball over, we were probably going to get it right back because we were going to press and trap. In college, everyone is better.”
Jones had to learn where he was going to get his shots in UNT’s offense, and that was just a part of the transition. He also had to adjust his approach to running the Mean Green’s team.
“He is a pass-first guard, but you have to think about scoring,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “That’s been the transition for him, going from trying to get everyone involved to having the mentality that you are going to attack the defense and let the game come to you.
“The great guards have the combination of aggressiveness while also getting other people involved.”
Jones never lost confidence while making that adjustment, thanks largely to his teammates. They want him to be aggressive as much as McCasland and have seen him become more of an offensive threat while boosting his scoring average to 9.3 points per game.
“Every time I caught the ball at the arc, I could hear from the bench, ‘Rub for 3,’” Jones said. “They wanted me to be aggressive.”
November 28, 2021
A turning point
The turning point for Jones came in one of UNT’s biggest wins thus far, a 57-54 victory over Drake.
Jones scored a game-high 15 points, handed out four assists and committed just two turnovers.
“The Drake game was when it kicked in all the way,” Jones said. “Point guards make everyone better, and I’m a pass-first guard. I was passing on a lot of shots when I was open. I changed my mindset that game. I knew that if I was aggressive it would open up my teammates. I had to start playing more aggressive and stop overthinking the game.”
UNT was down four late in the second half when Jones found Mardrez McBride open for a 3-pointer that helped spark the Mean Green’s comeback.
Jones found the perfect balance of setting up teammates and looking for his own shot against Drake. He’s maintained that approach since and progressed toward becoming the point guard McCasland thinks he can become.
Jones’ teammates say he possesses all the leadership qualities one could want in a point guard.
“Being a point guard, the most important thing is being a leader and keeping guys connected,” McBride said. “He does a good job of that and has a lot of energy. You can always hear him. He’ll tell you to keep shooting, be you and keep attacking. He’s very unselfish.”
What might be just as important is the impact Jones has made on UNT’s team chemistry.
“Rubin knows how to address each of his teammates,” forward Abou Ousmane said. “He knows he can tell some of us things in ways he can’t use with other guys. Little things like that pay off.”
Those traits are a big part of the reason McCasland felt comfortable asking Jones to step in for Hamlet. It hasn’t always been easy, but Jones appears to be finding his comfort zone in the role.
“The Drake game was a big turning point for him,” McCasland said. “You have to go through hard times to be great.”
Jones emerged from those tough times as a better player and leader.
“I want to make sure that everyone is good,” Jones said. “When I was 2-for-17, the guys kept patting me on the back.
“That is why I am patting them on the back now. They had my back.”