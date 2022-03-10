FRISCO — Aly Gamez turned to the North Texas bench with a smile as teammates rushed to greet her after the final seconds ticked off the clock at the Ford Center on Thursday.
Emma Villas-Gomis and Maddie Cleary hoisted Gamez off the floor as the celebration got underway following the Mean Green’s 65-58 win over Old Dominion in the Conference USA tournament.
UNT is headed to the semifinals, thanks largely to a performance for the ages from the graduate transfer guard.
Gamez drilled all seven shots she took from 3-point range on her way to scoring a game-high 29 points.
Five of those shots from deep came in the third quarter, when UNT blew open a close game.
“I have to give credit to my teammates,” Gamez said. “They noticed I knocked a couple shots down and continued to feed me the ball in the right spots at the right times.”
Just about anywhere would do for Gamez in the best performance of her one-and-done season with the Mean Green (17-11). She connected from behind the arc straight on, from the wing and just about everywhere else.
When ODU (23-9) came out to take away the 3, she put the ball on the floor and got the paint for layups or found a teammate for an open shot. Gamez’s performance sent UNT, the No. 2 seed from the West, on to face Charlotte, the No. 1 seed from the East, in a 4:30 p.m. game on Friday back at the Ford Center.
“Aly hit some huge shots,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “You can tell she has been in this space before. That is what leadership and experience should bring for you in moments like that. She has been doing it all season long for us, as far as being a go-to player.”
That experience paid off in UNT’s win over ODU. Gamez went 9-for-11 from the field and hit all but two of her six free throws. Her seven 3s set a program record for a postseason game and were just one off the C-USA tournament record set by UAB’s Amanda Peterson in 2010.
“My confidence definitely grew,” Gamez said of how the day unfolded.
Gamez’s third quarter run began after Iggy Allen scored to put the Monarchs up 28-27. Gamez answered with a 3 and drilled a second a short time later to kick off a 12-2 UNT run.
The Mean Green’s first six points in the burst came on back-to-back 3s from Gamez. Her fifth 3 of the quarter gave UNT a 53-34 lead and the momentum it needed to pull away for a milestone win.
UNT posted its best finish in the C-USA standings since joining the league in 2013 by finishing second in the West Division. Now the Mean Green are heading to C-USA tournament semifinals for just the second time in program history and the first time since 2018 after knocking off ODU, the No. 3 seed from the East.
“It means a lot to get to the semifinals,” Mitchell said. “This team has been put together and stayed together for this purpose. I am proud for them and our program. We have taken big steps this year, not just with earning the double bye, but also now with this win and getting to the semifinals. Ideally, we play for a championship on Saturday.”
UNT looked like it would roll into the C-USA semifinals after Amber Dixon hit a layup with 45 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Mean Green up 55-36.
The final quarter quickly turned into an adventure for the Mean Green, who were forced to hold on down the stretch.
ODU went on an 8-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters and pulled within 55-44 on an Allen layup. UNT guard Quincy Noble answered with a 3 that seemed to steady the Mean Green.
“The 3 from Quincy was huge,” Mitchell said. “We had gone a few possessions without a bucket. The ball was going in for us. For a few minutes it didn’t. We had a sigh of relief when that went in.”
That momentum disappeared in a hurry after Jaylen Mallard hit a layup at the 6:44 mark of the fourth quarter to put UNT up 60-47.
That was the last shot from the field the Mean Green hit. ODU turned up the pressure and forced five turnovers over the next six minutes.
UNT made just enough stops on the defensive end to limit the Monarchs to a 7-0 run that could have been much more damaging.
UNT called its last timeout while leading 60-52 with 2:37 left.
“It was important we rallied around each other and were positive in those final two minutes,” Mitchell said. “Their best offense at the time was putbacks and getting to the free-throw line. We needed to buckle down, turn things around and get back to being solid defensively.”
That was just what UNT did while closing the game out at the free-throw line.
The Mean Green made five free throws in six attempts in the final 37 seconds, a run Gamez started by scoring her last two points of the day at the line.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Gamez said. “They made a run. We did a good job of staying poised in the last two minutes. We executed, got to the line and knocked free throws down.”
No one knocked down more big shots for UNT than Gamez, whose epic shooting performance helped the Mean Green move on the C-USA semifinals.
“We have a goal in mind,” Gamez said. “I’m going to do everything I can to help us reach that goal.”