Dustin Gerstenfield first fell in love with running during a long stay at North Texas.
The Houston native came to UNT as a student in 2003, graduated in 2006, caught on as a staff member and left in 2015 as something of a running enthusiast.
He’ll participate in one of the biggest races in the sport on Monday when he competes in his first Boston Marathon in his backyard.
Gerstenfield moved to the Boston area after leaving UNT.
“I am so excited,” Gerstenfield said. “It’s a runners’ dream come true and has been on my bucket list for a very long time. When we moved up here to New England, I was even more excited.”
Gerstenfield runs recreationally and will be among a host of competitors in the event who received a bid because they are competing to benefit a charity.
Gerstenfield received his invitation through the Wellesley Rotary Club and met a $5,000 fundraising threshold. The money he generates through his fundraiser will go to a trio of charities, including a food insecurity fund that benefits MassBay Community College.
Gerstenfield works as MassBay’s IT business analyst, maintaining the school’s computer systems students use to register for classes and pay bills.
The school is on the Boston Marathon course.
“I have seen the preparation for the race and heard people talk about it and felt the excitement for it,” Gerstenfield said.
The chance to help others while fulfilling a dream of running in the marathon is an opportunity Gerstenfield is looking forward to.
“It makes it even more special because I am not just doing this for myself,” Gerstenfield said. “The rotary club is splitting the money raised three ways, the food insecurity fund at MassBay, the New England Center for Veterans and the Village Table, which gives meals to people in need.”
Gerstenfield’s experience at UNT shaped his outlook on life. He came to the school from Houston and planned to return home after graduation to teach high school history.
He ended up working in admissions at UNT for years and stayed in higher education when he moved to Boston.
“I used to tell people a cheesy story that is true,” Gerstenfield said. “When I got on the North Texas campus, I got that warm and fuzzy feeling that it was the place for me.
“I fell into this path of higher education. It became my career path. I had a lot of great mentors at UNT and across Texas who helped me become the higher education professional I am today.”
