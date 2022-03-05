North Texas needed everything to go just right in its regular season finale to win the Conference USA West Division title.
The Mean Green took care of what they needed to in a 56-47 win over UTEP on Saturday. Unfortunately for UNT, it didn’t get the help it had to have from UAB.
The Mean Green needed the Blazers to upend Louisiana Tech in Ruston.
The Lady Techsters took care of business, hammering UAB 82-56 to clinch the division title.
UNT (16-11, 10-7) didn’t get to cut the Super Pit nets down but got a few nice consolation prizes, including a double-bye in next week’s C-USA tournament by virtue of finishing second in the league’s West Division.
UNT will play in an 11:30 a.m. quarterfinal game on Thursday in the Ford Center in Frisco following its best finish in C-USA.
“The [double] bye is huge,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “It’s something we never had. You want to finish in the top four because it gives you the best chance to win. Getting it down to three games and having that extra day of rest and not have far to travel helps.”
UNT won eight of its last nine games of the regular season to earn that extra time off and reached another milestone in the process. UNT won 10 conference games for the second straight year after toppling UTEP (14-14, 6-12).
The last time the Mean Green posted double-digit wins in conference play in back-to-back seasons was in 2000-01 and 2001-02 under Tina Slinker. Mitchell was UNT’s star player back then.
“We have been using the word consistency for weeks,” Mitchell said. “When you are consistent, not just game-by-game but year-by-year, that is when it starts to happen and becomes the expectation. I love it for those returners having something to live up to.”
UNT honored five seniors who helped make that run possible before tipoff, including three who played key roles in the Mean Green’s run this year – Madison Townley, Aly Gamez and Amber Dixon.
Townley is in her sixth season with the Mean Green and is the program’s all-time leader in rebounds (851) and games played (130).
Townley admitted to shedding a tear or two in the pregame ceremony.
“It would be emotional for anyone,” Townley said. “To be able to come back as many times as I have, be healthy enough to do it, have a team that supports you and family there support you is great. To close it out with a win was special.”
UNT had to make a few key plays down the stretch to make sure it sent Townley and the rest of its seniors out on a high note.
UTEP went on a 7-0 run in the third quarter and pulled within one point of UNT twice, the second time on a Mahri Petree layup that cut the Mean Green’s lead to 38-37.
Jazion Jackson and Aly Gamez responded by combining to hit four straight free throws and the Mean Green pulled away for the win.
“This is the second game in a row that we grinded it out,” Mitchell said. “When we hit some adversity and had some things we needed to change or adjust, we did that. We didn’t have to talk about it in timeouts again, which means a lot. We are doing the things we need to do.”
Gamez, who came to UNT from Fresno State as a graduate transfer, led UNT with 20 points. Quincy Noble added 14 for the Mean Green, who looked like they might roll after hitting four 3s in the first quarter while running out to a 22-11 lead.
Noble and Gamez both connected twice from deep before UNT went cold.
UTEP took advantage with a 10-0 run that Eliana Cabreal capped with a 3 to pull UTEP within 22-21.
“We let them hit too many open shots and were not talking enough on defense,” Gamez said of what transpired during UTEP’s run. “We corrected those mistakes and it showed.”
The encouraging aspect of the game for Mitchell was seeing her team respond each time UTEP threatened to take the lead on a day the Mean Green reached a host of milestones.
“We will take the double bye and finishing in the top four,” Mitchell said. “That is something we have been talking about for years. We want to be in this seat, get more rest and not have to play so many games in the tournament. We can prepare mentally and physically.”
UNT’s players are feeling confident after their late-season run that left them with a chance to win C-USA’s West Division on the final day of the regular season. The Mean Green fell short but will enter the conference tournament on a run.
“I feel good about how we are going in,” Noble said. “It’s good to finish with a win. We have a lot of confidence right now.”