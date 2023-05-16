Mean Green

NORMAN, Okla. — UNT junior Vicente Marzilio continued play in the NCAA Norman Regional on Tuesday, shooting an even-par 72 to enter Wednesday's final round in a tie for 41st at 1-over par with 18 holes remaining. The top individual not on one of the advancing teams will advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 26-31.

Marzilio was 2-under on the front nine with birdies on 1, 3 and 8 and 2-over on the back nine.

