Fuller told the magazine there was a time she thought about suicide before getting help.
"This is kind of dark, but I cross the street now and I’m like, 'Oh! I don’t want to get hit by a car,'" Fuller told Julie Kliegman while reflecting on how her mental health has improved. "That’s not funny, but like, that’s where I was at."
The suicide of Katie Meyer, a goalkeeper at Stanford, in March prompted Fuller to get help.
The pressure Fuller felt rose during her rise to national fame over the last several months. She played for the Vanderbilt soccer team and displayed a strong leg.
The Vandy football team needed a kicker in the fall of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the Commodores kickers.
Fuller kicked off in a game against Missouri and later became the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game when she kicked a pair of extra points in a loss to Tennessee.
Fuller became an instant celebrity when she arrived at UNT. She played for the Mean Green last fall and used her platform to advocate for increased opportunities for women in sports.
"A lot of girls have told me that they tried out for a flag football team or started a club because of what they saw me do," Fuller told the Denton Record-Chronicle last summer. That’s so cool. It’s really important for girls to play sports."
Fuller fit in right away at UNT and was a forced in goal for the Mean Green. UNT's coaches and players quickly welcomed her in as her profile nationally rose.
Fuller introduced Vice President Kamala Harris during Joe Biden's inauguration TV event and also appeared in country musician Tenille Townes' video for the song “Girl Who Didn’t Care.”
"She’s probably the most popular kid on campus right now as far as the attention she is getting nationally, but she doesn’t act like it,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “It’s been a joy just to be around her."
Fuller told SI that she sees a sport psychologist regularly who has helped her deal with her mental health.
Now she's sharing her story to help others.
"I don’t even want that to be an option for student-athletes, to think of suicide," Fuller told SI. "You're much better taking a step back and pressing pause."
