North Texas’ Hope Trautwein and GiGi Wall both threw complete games and Tayla Evans provided late-inning heroics as the Mean Green swept Saturday’s doubleheader with Southern Miss. The Mean Green took Game 1 3-0 behind a complete-game shutout from Trautwein and won Game 2 3-2 on a walk-off single from Evans.
UNT (27-10, 8-2 C-USA) and Southern Miss (20-23, 2-8) will finish out the weekend series with a doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch of Game 3 of the series is set for noon, with Game 4 coming 30 minutes after completion of the first game of the double-dipping. The Mean Green will honor the 2020 senior class in between the two games in recognition of their Senior Day that was canceled a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hope and GiGi both threw the ball really well today and gave us a chance to win both games,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “It was good to see us play good defense behind both of them — we played really solid today and did what we needed to do late in Game 2. I’m proud of how our kids reacted to all the adversity there at the end to get it done.”
UNT 3, USM 0
The Mean Green got a dominant performance from their ace to win the series opener on Saturday. Trautwein went the distance for her 46th career complete game, allowing just two hits, two walks and striking out nine. Southern Miss was able to get only one runner to second base during the entire game.
All of the Mean Green offense came off freshman bats in the win. After a walk to Kalei Christensen to lead off the second inning, Kailey Gamble singled to left before the Mean Green executed a perfect double-steal attempt to have two runners in scoring position with nobody away. Rayna Lewis cashed in with an RBI single to plate both runners and make it 2-0.
Gamble gave UNT an insurance run in the sixth with a double to right-center that scored Christensen all the way from first after she reached on a one-out single. The Golden Eagles threatened in the seventh with their first two batters reaching on a single and walk, the first hit for their squad since the fourth inning. Trautwein would win a 13-pitch at-bat by inducing a ground ball double play that went Evans to Gamble across the diamond before a strikeout looking ended the game and locked up UNT’s ninth home win of the season and gave Trautwein her 57th career victory in the circle.
UNT 3, USM 2
Another impressive start from Wall came in Game 2 as she threw her 14th complete game of the year, allowing just two runs on seven hits, issuing zero walks and striking out seven. UNT took the lead in the third inning on a Maia Wark RBI single that scored Mikayla Smith, who had walked to lead off the inning before Candain Callahan moved her to second with a single.
Southern Miss responded in the sixth with a pair of runs with one out to take its first lead of the game. Wall limited the damage to just two after the Golden Eagles had threatened for more with runners in scoring position and kept the deficit to just one with a clean seventh inning.
After a Miranda Holguin pinch-hit single with one out, Callahan lay down a perfect bunt that resulted in an infield single after some Southern Miss miscues. Wark tied the game with her second RBI single of the day, scoring Holguin with two outs and advancing Katy Truitt, who pinch-ran for Callahan to third. Evans then looped an 0-1 pitch into left field to plate Truitt and completed the comeback to sweep the doubleheader.