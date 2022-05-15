North Texas is headed to Oklahoma for its first-ever regional in the NCAA softball tournament this week.
That was expected. It's the site and the opponent that came as a bit of a surprise when the field was released on Sunday night.
The Mean Green will face Nebraska in the Stillwater Regional at 5 p.m. on Friday at Cowgirl Stadium. UNT is the No. 3 seed in the four-team regional that will also include Oklahoma State, the top seed in the region and the No. 7 national seed.
Nebraska is the No. 2 seed in the region. Fordham rounds out the regional field as the No. 4 seed.
"That's a great draw, honestly," UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. "Nebraska is the Big Ten champ. Oklahoma State is the Big 12 champ. It's definitely challenging, but I'm excited. OSU is a great team and has a great atmosphere.
"It'll be a great opportunity for us."
UNT received the first-time qualifier treatment during the selection show. The school had a camera set up with a live feed of DeLong and his players waiting to see where they were headed.
The assumption was UNT would end up in the Norman Regional with top seeded Oklahoma. There were a few gasps and a round of applause when UNT didn't land in the Sooners' region.
Several of the Mean Green's players jumped out of their seats when UNT's name popped up on the bracket. The NCAA immediately cut to the scene with UNT's players celebrating.
"Every little girl with softball dreams wants to play in the postseason and the World Series," outfielder Lexi Cobb said. "We are all excited, ready to go and are going to enjoy every moment of it."
UNT (35-14) earned a spot in the regional by winning the Conference USA tournament earlier this week. The Mean Green rolled through three games in dominating fashion and beat Western Kentucky 9-0 in the championship game.
The Mean Green outscored Charlotte, Louisiana Tech and WKU by a combined score of 26-4.
"It was emotional and exciting to win the tournament," designated hitter Tayla Evans said. "To come out like we did was really good. I have never seen us play like that before."
UNT will certainly be riding a wave of momentum heading into its first NCAA tournament and a unique matchup. The Mean Green have rarely played teams from the Big Ten and have faced Nebraska just once.
UNT lost to the Cornhuskers 5-2 back in 2011.
DeLong and his players are excited about the opportunity in what will be a homecoming of sorts for several of them. DeLong is an Oklahoma native and has six players from the state on his roster.
DeLong expects several members of his family and some friends to make the trip. There will certainly be plenty of family members of the Mean Green's players who will be there.
"It creates an opportunity to have a bigger fanbase staying close," Cobb said. "It’s about as close to home as we could get."
The Mean Green are excited about the opportunity, especially with the way they are playing coming off the C-USA tournament.
"Confidence is huge," DeLong said. "Right now, we are a confident team and have a lot of kids going at the plate. We feel as good anybody and can play with anybody."