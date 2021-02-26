HUNTINGTON, W Va. — North Texas beat Marshall 77-65 on the road Friday night for the Mean Green’s fourth straight win.
UNT (13-6, 9-2 Conference USA) was led by James Reese, who tied his career high with 21 points.
Reese’s seven rebounds also led the Mean Green along with Thomas Bell, who chipped in 15 points.
“We played our game and did what we do,” Reese said. “We emphasize defense in practice and put it first in the game and work our butt off to execute.”
Friday’s game was a battle between the two highest ranked C-USA teams in the NET.
The win keeps the Mean Green in first place of the C-USA West Division standings.
“We’re not worries about the standings,” Reese said. “We just want to play hard and compete.”
UNT attacked the paint against the Thundering Herd (12-6, 6-5). They scored 40 points down low compared to Marshall’s 20. They led by as many as 14 points and never trailed.
Four Mean Green players scored in double figures. Zachary Simmons added 14 points and Javion Hamlet had 10. North Texas shot a blistering 56.9% from the field and held the hot-shooting Marshall to 41.1% shooting.
UNT will be back in action Saturday at 1 p.m. against Marshall.
The game will be streamed on Stadium.