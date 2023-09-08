Eric Morris spoke in the preseason about the challenges North Texas will face late in his debut campaign as the Mean Green’s coach.
The implication of UNT’s slate of games the next few weeks is obvious.
The Mean Green will face Florida International on Saturday in Miami in what appears to be the first of three consecutive games that rank among the most winnable of UNT’s season.
Morris was in no mood this week to talk about the opportunity that games against FIU, Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian present before UNT’s debut in the American Athletic Conference. Not after the Mean Green were blown out 58-21 in their season opener by Cal.
“It’s key for us because we’ve got to get this bad taste out of our mouths, rebound and put a better product on the field,” Morris said. “Conferences don’t matter. Any of that stuff is out the window. Not to be cliche, but we’ve got to prove that we can play better football than we did in our last game.”
UNT was outscored 25-0 in the second half of its game against Cal that was tied 14-14 early.
The Mean Green rushed for just 41 yards, a surprising total for a team that averaged 199.9 yards on the ground per game last season.
UNT’s defense didn’t fare much better, allowing 669 yards while missing tackle after tackle.
The Mean Green’s game against FIU (1-1) will offer an opportunity to bounce back. UNT hammered the Panthers 52-14 last season and 49-7 in 2021. The teams were both members of Conference USA up until this summer, when the Mean Green made the jump to the American.
The move was seen as a huge step up for UNT, which was one of six schools that made the switch.
FIU is the first of two schools the Mean Green will face in consecutive weeks from their former league. UNT will travel to Louisiana Tech next week.
The series seems to offer the opportunity for UNT to prove it has moved up in the college football world.
The Mean Green’s players passed on commenting on the idea just like Morris did when asked about the importance of the next few weeks of the season.
“We’re just going to go out there and play our game,” safety Logan Wilson said. “We don’t care what conference they’re in — P5, G5, JUCO. We’re just going to go out there on Saturday and do what we’re supposed to do.”
The hope is meeting that goal will send UNT into its first season in the American on a high note. The Mean Green will face a tough road shortly after they start league play. UNT will face Tulane, Memphis, UTSA and SMU in consecutive weeks beginning Oct. 21.
The Mean Green hope to have a host of wins on the board by that point to make a run at a bowl berth easier. The path appears to be there.
FIU fell to Louisiana Tech in its opener and last week barely squeaked by Maine, a team that competes on the Football Championship Subdivision level, 14-12. Louisiana Tech (1-1) followed up its 22-17 win over FIU by falling to SMU. ACU competes at the FCS level.
The challenge for UNT is to capitalize, beginning with its game against FIU, behind quarterback Stone Earle and a defense with a lot of prove after last week.
Earle came out on top in a five-man race for the starting job. He split time with Chandler Rogers in UNT’s opener but is entrenched as the Mean Green’s starter now after throwing for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
“There’s a lot I left on the table,” Earle said. “The main thing for me is being more consistent, find completions, move the ball and put points on the board.”
UNT’s defense is facing a much bigger challenge after a performance against Cal that included a host of missed tackles that led to key plays. A 26-yard touchdown run from Isaiah Ifanse on a fourth-and-2 run up the middle was particularly painful.
Ifanse broke six tackles on the play.
“We’ve worked on executing routine plays, eliminating the missed assignments, missed tackles and miscommunication,” linebacker Jordan Brown said. “If we do what we normally do in practice, that will fix our problems.”
That’s the hope as UNT prepares to face an FIU team that has struggled offensively while scoring just 31 points through two games. The Panthers turned to freshman quarterback Keyone Jenkins last week and saw him respond by throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns.
FIU has been much more consistent on defense.
“They’re physical, aggressive and like to blitz,” Morris said. “You can tell they’re well coached.”
UNT has dominated the matchup the last two years and will aim to continue that trend in the opener of a favorable stretch.
“We have to get something going and build as a team,” Brown said. “That’s the whole goal.”
Key matchup
UNT LB Jaylen Smith vs. FIU RB Shomari Lawrence
UNT struggled to contain Cal’s running game in its season opener. The Golden Bears averaged 6.4 yards per carry and scored six rushing touchdowns.
The Mean Green are depending on a host of new players in key spots, including linebacker Jaylen Smith. The junior played mostly on special teams last season before moving into the starting lineup at linebacker this fall.
Smith responded by finishing with nine tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss against Cal. UNT needs Smith to build on that performance when it takes on FIU.
The Panthers have struggled offensively early in the season, when their best weapon has been Shomari Lawrence. The sophomore has rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown through two games.
FIU will likely lean on Lawrence as it looks to help Keyone Jenkins settle into the game. The Mean Green’s struggles to defend Cal’s running game will also make Lawrence a probable focal point of the Panthers’ game plan.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. FIU’s defense
UNT wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin enjoyed a big day in the Mean Green’s loss to Cal, catching four passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Both scoring strikes came from Stone Earle, who was solid in his debut.
FIU’s strength is its defense, which shined in its first two games behind linebacker Donovan Manuel. The senior has 29 tackles and forced two fumbles in the first two weeks of the season.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. FIU
UNT struggled against Cal and couldn’t get off the field. The Golden Bears ran 95 plays and scored on nine of their 15 possessions.
The Mean Green are still adapting to their new 3-3-5 scheme and lost several of their key players from last season.
Jenkins showed potential last week in FIU’s win over Maine. Lawrence is also a quality running back.
UNT had a tough week against Cal but has more talent overall.
Edge: UNT
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Get off the floor defensively
UNT had its lunch handed to it by Cal. The Mean Green missed tackle after tackle and gave up a series of big plays. FIU doesn’t have nearly the firepower the Golden Bears do. The Mean Green need to prove they are better than they showed against Cal.
Get the running game going
Perhaps the most shocking stat in UNT’s loss to Cal was the Golden Bears limiting the Mean Green to 41 rushing yards. UNT has four talented running backs and a veteran offensive line. The Mean Green need to get the running game that was expected to be a strength going.
Help Stone Earle settle in
One of the positives from UNT’s opener was Earle’s solid outing. He made a terrific throw to Ja’Mori Maclin on a deep ball for a 59-yard touchdown. There were a couple of mistakes along the way, but he was solid in his first start. UNT needs to help Earle continue to progress.
Win the battle of big plays
One of UNT’s problems in its loss to Cal was that it gave up a series of big plays. Running back Jaydn Ott scored on a 66-yard run. The Mean Green made a few big plays on their own but not enough to offset what Cal posted. UNT can’t afford a repeat against FIU.
