Zachary Simmons went to North Texas coach Grant McCasland with a request that was completely out of character in November.
The North Texas forward is known as a grinder who rarely scales back his intensity in practice, let alone misses a chance to get some extra work in.
Simmons let McCasland know he needed to break from his routine that day. His mother, Kathy Simmons, had an appointment for a round of treatment for uterine cancer and an evaluation of where her battle with the disease would go from there.
The senior ducked out of practice, rushed home, grabbed his phone and launched FaceTime.
Kathy was there along with a few members of the family to deliver the news.
After a hysterectomy, 18 weeks of chemotherapy and a whole lot of tough days, she was finally cancer-free.
“I burst into tears with relief and pride,” Zachary said. “It was hard seeing her go through the chemo process. I knew it was time for the downhill climb. Her battle doesn’t have to be on my mind all the time now.”
The news cleared the way for Zachary and Kathy to continue their basketball journey that began years ago. Kathy raised Zachary and his sister, Allison Ahlert, as a single mother. She made a host of sacrifices over the years to pull the family out of poverty and ensure her son could chase the basketball dreams he has realized at UNT. The Mean Green won the C-USA regular season title last season and will begin their chase of another championship when they face Middle Tennessee at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the league tournament at The Ford Center in Frisco.
Zachary is averaging 10.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for a defensive-oriented team in his fourth year as a starter. He attributes his success largely to the support of his mother, who worked her way through nursing school during his childhood.
There were times the family didn’t have water or electricity. Those struggles are nothing but a distant memory now for Zachary and Kathy, who has seen her son grow as a person and player at UNT.
“Zachary sees what needs to happen on the court now and can help us find a solution,” McCasland said. “When he first got here, we were always trying to bring his level of play up to the championship standard. He knows what that looks like now and lives it every day.
“We would not be where we are today without him.”
Kathy has been there every step of the way. She’s now a nurse practitioner and has missed just four games in Zachary’s four seasons at UNT — home and away. She traveled to see games at Mississippi State, Georgetown and VCU as well as those that were played closer to Dallas.
“It’s been the experience of a lifetime, not just for him but for me as well,” Kathy said. “I have watched him grow his bond with his teammates and go from being a freshman who was not in the best of shape to being a leader.”
Genesis of a journey
When Zachary Simmons thinks back on his childhood, memories of evenings outside of the family home in Abilene come flooding back.
Zachary loved a variety of sports growing up, including basketball. Kathy was always there when he wanted someone to come outside for any type of activity.
“There was never a time when she said, ‘Oh, I’m too tired’ or ‘I’m too busy.’ If I wanted to go outside and work on something, she was always down for it,” he said. “My favorite memory is playing HORSE with her in the front yard. She actually used to beat me.”
Kathy saw those games as a way to fill the void in her son’s life. She divorced the father of her two children after Zachary was born.
Zachary’s father was incarcerated for much of his childhood. He was released when Zachary was 14 years old.
The family went through plenty of trying times while living in a tough area of Abilene. There were months Kathy couldn’t afford to pay their bills for water and electricity.
Those rough periods motivated Kathy to go back to school to become a nurse and then to earn her master’s degree.
Allison, Zachary’s sister, is three years older than him. She would often care for Zachary when Kathy was busy with schoolwork by preparing meals or making sure they got to school.
No matter how much they struggled, Kathy found a way to make ends meet, including keeping her son in basketball shoes and paying for extra training.
“She sacrificed a lot so that I could do what I wanted, especially in terms of basketball,” Zachary said. “It’s a blessing to have that kind of support.”
Those sacrifices paid off for Kathy and her family after she became a nurse and rose through the profession. She now manages nurses in a multi-state region.
Kathy’s progress professionally allowed the family to focus on Zachary’s basketball career. Zachary played for an AAU team in the Dallas area while the family lived in Abilene. Kathy would pack up her children every weekend and make the three-hour drive east.
“That was fun for us,” Allison said. “We’d wake up, go to the gas station, get gas and Gatorade, listen to music and get ready for the games. We bonded while spending time watching Zachary and cheering him on.”
Zachary quickly developed as a player and began to attract the attention of colleges across the country. Kathy talked to her son about living in Dallas for months before they made the move to Cedar Hill in 2016.
The added exposure of playing at a Dallas-area high school sent Zachary’s stock soaring. He committed to UNT during the tenure of former coach Tony Benford, picking the Mean Green over schools like Northwestern State and Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
Zachary landed back on the recruiting market after Benford was fired in the spring of 2017 and saw a host of high-profile schools begin recruiting him, including Arizona State, Colorado and Washington.
Kathy told her son he should consider those schools before McCasland and his staff met her and Zachary at their home in Cedar Hill at midnight, after she made the trip home from working in Abilene.
“He was the first person we went to see when I got here,” McCasland said. “We knew his high school and AAU coaches. They both had amazing things to say about him.”
Zachary and his mother listened to McCasland’s pitch, which included the promise of immediate playing time.
“For Zachary, it was a done deal after that,” Kathy said. “He said, ‘They came over here in the middle of the night when you’re getting home to accommodate us.’ They were just fantastic.”
That visit helped seal the bond between Zachary, Kathy and UNT’s staff that helped her during her battle with cancer.
The road back
Kathy Simmons suspects doctors didn’t know what to make of her reaction over the summer when they told her she had uterine cancer and laid out a treatment plan that included a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
“When they first told me, I told them, ‘I have to be done in time for basketball season,’” Kathy said. “At first, I think they thought I was kidding. Then they realized I was dead serious.”
Kathy was diagnosed in the middle of July, had surgery by the end of the month and began six rounds of chemotherapy on Aug. 7. The treatments lasted 18 weeks.
“It was hard, sitting there and thinking about all the possibilities,” Zachary said. “She’s always been there for me and is my No. 1 supporter. To not have that support would be super hard, especially this early in life.”
It wasn’t easy, but Kathy recovered in time for UNT’s opener and has been in the stands all season. She brought nearly two dozen family members with her last week for the Mean Green’s series against UAB to cap the regular season.
The group formed a significant chunk of a sparse crowd at the Super Pit, where capacity was limited due to coronavirus protocols.
On Friday night, Kathy wore a green mask with “24” printed on it to match her son’s jersey number. She stood for most of the game and was back for Saturday’s finale in a No. 24 jersey.
McCasland pointed to her in the stands before Saturday’s game with a smile on his face.
Kathy offered encouragement for UNT’s players, as well as criticism for officials, throughout the weekend.
“Even with a crowd, I can always hear her screaming and yelling,” Zachary said. “She thinks she’s a coach off the floor.”
Every once in a while, Kathy and Zachary reflect on their climb out of poverty and Kathy’s battle with cancer and realize how much they have overcome.
“It’s made him stronger and made him appreciate everything we sacrificed to get him where he is,” Kathy said. “It wasn’t free or easy.”
Both cherish the relationships they have built along the way. Kathy has gotten to know UNT’s coaches and players and credits them with helping her during her battle with cancer.
McCasland said he and his players have also benefited from her presence.
“She’s an inspiration for me,” McCasland said. “I have found a lot of hope and strength that someone fighting cancer like that loved our team enough to be a day out from chemotherapy and at a game.”
Kathy said UNT assistant coaches Ross Hodge and Jareem Dowling are always checking on her. UNT’s players have also gotten to know Kathy. Several of them shaved their heads when she began to lose her hair during chemotherapy.
“I look at her like a second mom,” said UNT guard JJ Murray, one of Zachary’s roommates. “She’s always been supportive.”
The way Zachary’s journey to UNT unfolded has given him an appreciation for family and a different perspective on life.
“I want to make sure my future family has a good foundation and is able to live comfortably without having to struggle,” Zachary said.
The next step might come after this season. Zachary could return for another season at UNT after the NCAA granted seniors an additional year of eligibility but said he will likely forgo that year and pursue professional opportunities.
He’ll go down as one of the best players of his era at UNT even without that extra year. He ranks 10th in program history with 720 rebounds and 20th in scoring with 1,074 points.
Kathy knows her basketball journey with Zachary will likely soon come to an end on the college level and will cherish these last days.
“I appreciate every moment of it, the good, the bad, the ugly,” Kathy said.
Allison has watched Zachary grow throughout his journey with their mother and seen their relationship develop.
“They’ve always relied on each other and have a special bond,” Allison said. “Zachary has always been one of those pillars in our family. It’s unique and special, like a best friendship.”