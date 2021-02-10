Madison Townley is used to the looks strangers cast her way as she walks down the streets of Denton with her beloved companion.
The North Texas forward understands. Harvey can be intimidating until one gets to know him. He’s strong and tall — almost as tall as Townley.
It’s not every day one sees a Great Dane that stands 5-foot-10 on its hind legs walking around Denton.
“No one is going to mess with you walking down the street unless they know about Great Danes,” said Townley, who is 6-0. “They are the most gentle and loving dogs and care about their owners. It’s great. Everyone loves him.”
That includes UNT coach Jalie Mitchell, who has seen Harvey become an unofficial member of a Mean Green team in the midst of a breakout season heading into a two-game series against Southern Miss this week.
UNT (9-4) is 6-2 in Conference USA play, matching its league win total from all of last season.
“I don’t do dogs much, but I do Harvey,” Mitchell said. “He’s impossible not to like.”
Harvey will be holed up in Townley’s two-bedroom apartment in Denton when UNT takes on Southern Miss at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Super Pit. The Mean Green are chasing Rice, which is atop C-USA’s West Division at 6-0 heading into the stretch run of the season.
Townley’s contributions are a big reason UNT is still in the conference title race.
The senior is averaging a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game and has maintained her reputation as a scrappy player who is always diving for loose balls and drawing charges. She’s added to repertoire this year by emerging as a bigger offensive threat.
Townley is averaging a career high 8.5 points per game. That total that ranks third among UNT players and is a step up above the 5.7 points she averaged a year ago.
“Madi is very talented,” Mitchell said. “She’s put her offensive skill on display this year, which has been fun to watch.
“She has always played great defense, taken charges, grabbed rebounds and done the hustle stuff. It’s nice to see her be rewarded while stepping up and taking big shots.”
Townley has scored in double figures five times this season and tallied 17 points twice, the last time in a win over UAB on New Year’s Day.
“I always knew Madi had it in her,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been begging for her to be more assertive offensively for five years now. It’s a comfort and confidence thing. In the past we had scorers she wanted to get the ball to. Now she feels like she can be one of those people.”
Townley adopted Harvey in the middle of her college career. Her family had Great Danes in the past.
Townley decided she was ready for a dog of her own. She adopted Harvey from a family that was expecting a child and was no longer able to care for him.
There’s plenty of work involved. Townley takes Harvey out four times a day to run and exercise in fields in Denton.
“Most of the times I get aws,” Townley said of people’s reactions. “They say he’s cute and want to pet him.”
Townley also brings Harvey to campus on Sunday, when UNT’s players go through treatment for injuries.
“He walks around and leans on people,” Townley said. “People pet him. He’s becoming a personable dog. He’s a part of the family for sure.”
Living in an apartment hasn’t posed any problems for Townley and Harvey.
“Great Danes like small spaces,” Townley said. “They think they’re lap dogs.”
Chances are Townley and Harvey will be back at UNT for another season. Townley is a fifth-year senior. She could return for another season after the NCAA granted seniors an additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Townley is considering playing another year and is also in discussions with Mitchell about joining the Mean Green’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant coach.
Townley will go down as a significant player in Mitchell’s time guiding the Mean Green no matter what she elects to do.
“Madi has meant a lot to us,” Mitchell said. “She’s the glue for our team and part of our foundation. She has been here five of the six years I have been here.”
Having Harvey along for the ride in the later stages of her career has made the experience even more enjoyable
“Great Danes are very silly,” Townley said. “It’s almost like having another person around because of how big they are. They put a smile on your face.”