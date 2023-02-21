UNT schedule
Buy Now

The American Athletic Conference released its complete 2023 football schedule on Tuesday.

 DRC file photo

The North Texas football team will play its first American Athletic Conference game this fall at one of the historic venues in college football.

Eric Morris new mug

Eric Morris

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

UNT 2023 football schedule

The following is a look at the North Texas football team's 2023 schedule.

Date Opponent
Sept. 2 California
Sept. 9 at Florida International
Sept. 16 at Louisiana Tech
Sept. 30 Abilene Christian
Oct. 7 at Navy*
Oct. 14 Temple*
Oct. 21 at Tulane*
Oct. 28 Memphis*
Nov. 4 UTSA*
Nov. 10 at SMU*&
Nov. 18 at Tulsa*
Nov. 25 UAB*%
*American Athletic Conference game
& Friday game
% Game could be moved to Friday

Tags