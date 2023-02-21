The North Texas football team will play its first American Athletic Conference game this fall at one of the historic venues in college football.
The Mean Green are slated to travel to Navy to take on the Midshipmen on Oct. 7 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
The game is just one of several highlights of UNT's schedule that was released on Tuesday in conjunction with the American releasing its full slate of games.
UNT already knew who it would play in conference play this fall. The question was what order the Mean Green would play those opponents and what days the games would fall on.
UNT is leaving Conference USA this summer to join the American.
UNT has played Navy just once in its history and saw that game go down in history. The Mean Green lost a 74-62 shootout with the Midshipmen in 2007 at Fouts Field in one of the highest scoring games in college football history.
UNT's trip to Navy is one of a few intriguing games on the Mean Green's 2023 schedule that also includes a game at SMU.
The two Dallas-area schools have played regularly since 1922 and will be members of the same conference for the first time this fall. The American scheduled the latest showdown between the teams for Friday, Nov. 10.
Kickoff times and television information for games in the first three weeks of the season as well as all weeknight games will be determined by June 1. The remainder of the kickoff times and television information will be released during the season.
UNT's game against SMU falling on a Friday indicates that it will likely be picked up for national television.
UNT's regular season finale against UAB could also be moved from Saturday, Nov. 25 to Friday. The game is on a list of four, two of which will be moved to Friday by Oct. 9.
UNT's first home conference game in the American will be played on Oct. 14 when the Mean Green host Temple.
The Mean Green will also play Memphis, UTSA and UAB at Apogee Stadium. UNT will play at Tulane the Tulsa to round out its slate of road games.
The American's announcement of its schedule gives UNT a clear picture of the challenges it will face in its first season under new coach Eric Morris.
Morris took over the program after last season. The Mean Green head into their first season in the American off a 7-7 campaign in their final season under Seth Littrell.
UNT played in a bowl game in six of its seven years under Littrell, who was fired in the hours after the Mean Green fell to UTSA in the C-USA championship game.
UNT went on to fall to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl under interim coach Phil Bennett. The Mean Green did not win a bowl game in Littrell's seven seasons guiding the program and lost twice in the C-USA title game.
UNT will look to break through for a postseason win in the American, which is considered a higher-level league.
Morris expressed confidence that the Mean Green can compete right away in the American, a league that will look dramatically different after the latest round of realignment in college football this summer.
The conference lost three of its top programs in Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida when they agreed to join the Big 12. The American responded by adding six schools.
UNT was among that group that also included five other schools from C-USA — UAB, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice and UTSA.
Morris was an assistant at Houston when it was a member of the American.
"I'm really, really comfortable with the conference and know what the talent pool looks like there," Morris said during his introductory press conference. "I know what we have on our roster right now, and I think that we can get to the top of that conference extremely fast."
UNT will take what it hopes is the first step toward that goal this fall, beginning with its season opener at home against Cal. The Pac-12 school will be the first Power Five team to play Apogee since the Mean Green's win over Indiana in 2012.
UNT will also travel to Florida International and Louisiana Tech as well as host Abilene Christian in nonconference play before opening league play.
The American's release of its full slate of games gives UNT a complete picture of what the road will look like.
