There’s no time like the present for North Texas when it comes to building for the future.
UNT has a new coach in Eric Morris and all the enthusiasm that goes along with a fresh regime. The Mean Green haven’t played a game since Morris arrived in December. It’s all about possibilities.
The situation is perfect when it comes to selling players on the idea of playing for UNT. The Mean Green have enjoyed a ton of success in that regard while putting together an impressive 2023 recruiting class and have a solid foundation for their 2024 class heading into their next junior day.
UNT will host 72 top prospects before its second scrimmage of spring practice at Apogee Stadium.
A host of top players have confirmed via their social media accounts that they will be on hand.
UNT has scholarship offers out to dozens of players who will be seniors this fall and have already picked up commitments from four players thus far.
South Oak Cliff safety Brandon Jones and his teammate, cornerback Kerry Williams, are in UNT’s class that also includes Katy tight end Luke Carter and Mesquite Horn offensive lineman Davion Hurth.
Morris and his staff have continued to build relationships with prospects from across the state and the country as those players have committed.
Several of them will be on campus before UNT’s second scrimmage to get a better idea of what the program has to offer.