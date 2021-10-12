This story was updated Wednesday with additional details.
Sophomore wide receiver Deonte Simpson was dismissed from the North Texas football team on Tuesday night shortly after he was arrested following a domestic dispute in Denton.
Simpson, 20, was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. The charge is a second degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.
UNT released a statement from coach Seth Littrell just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
“Effective immediately, Deonte Simpson has been dismissed from the North Texas football program,” the statement said.
Denton police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of Heritage Trail on Tuesday night, according to Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith. The incident that began with an argument took place in an apartment, according to a police report filed Wednesday morning.
There was no previous reports involving Simpson and the victim filed with Denton police, according to Beckwith.
Officers determined that Simpson struck a woman he was in a dating relationship with, injuring her, Beckwith said. He allegedly punched her repeatedly with closed fists, kicked her in the chest and threw a phone at her face.
The woman, who is 21, was taken to a local hospital after sustaining multiple injuries, including a gash above her lip and multiple abrasions to her body.
Simpson was arrested and booked into Denton City Jail at 8:37 p.m. Bail was set at $3,500 on Wednesday morning. He was still in jail as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Simpson started each of UNT’s last three games and had five catches for 73 yards on the season. He was in his third season in the program and was UNT’s second-leading receiver last season when he caught 25 passes for 517 yards and four touchdowns.
