North Texas quarterback Austin Aune (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Mean Green’s win over UTEP last season at Apogee Stadium. The initial game times and television information for the 2022 season were released by the school in conjunction with Conference USA on Thursday.
North Texas will close the 2022 football season with seven straight afternoon games and has just three night games on its updated schedule that was released on Thursday.
UNT announced most of its game times and television information for the upcoming season in conjunction with Conference USA’s release of the entire league slate.
The Mean Green will have games broadcast on CBS Sports Network, Stadium and ESPN Networks. UNT’s game against Texas Southern on Sept. 10 will be streamed on ESPN3.
Broadcast information for UNT’s games at UNLV and Memphis will be announced at a later date.
The vast majority of UNT’s kickoff times were determined by C-USA’s television partners. There is a chance some of UNT’s games could be shifted to nighttime kickoffs, depending on the way the season unfolds.
As it stands now, the vast majority of UNT’s games will be played in the afternoon. The Mean Green’s first three games will kick off at night, beginning with their 8 p.m. season opener at UTEP on Aug. 27.
UNT will host longtime rival SMU and Texas Southern the following two weeks in games that are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.
UNT’s first afternoon game will take place on Sept. 17, when the Mean Green face UNLV in Las Vegas at 2 p.m.
UNT’s game at Memphis on Sept. 24 is the last the Mean Green will play that could end up being a night game under the current schedule. The kickoff time for UNT’s game against the Tigers will be announced in the days leading up to the game.
UNT’s remaining games will all be played at 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. except for its regular season finale at home against Rice. The Mean Green’s game against the Owls will kick off at 1 p.m. on Nov. 26, just two days after Thanksgiving.
The move to afternoon kickoff times represents a dramatic shift for UNT. The Mean Green had no fewer than five regular season games kick off at 5 p.m. or later over the last five years.
UNT had eight night games in 2018.
