North Texas coach Eric Morris spoke highly of his first recruiting class just a few days ago.
Another indication of just how much talent UNT landed arrived over the last few days, when the Texas Sports Writers Association released its all-state teams.
UNT had seven signees selected, including two who were named first team for their classifications. Houston North Shore defensive back Jayven Anderson was a first-team pick for the Class 6A team, while Dallas South Oak Cliff defensive lineman Keith Smith was a first-team selection at the Class 5A level.
North Texas signees on TSWA All-State team
The following is a look at the players who have signed with North Texas who were named to the Texas Sports Writers All-State Team.
Player
School
Classification
Team
Jayven Anderson
Houston North Shore
Class 6A
1st team DB
Evan Jackson
Houston North Shore
Class 6A
2nd team KR
Desmond Magiya
McKinney
Class 6A
Hon. Mention OL
Landon Sides
Guyer
Class 6A
Hon. Mention WR
Keith Smith
South Oak Cliff
Class 5A
1st team DL
Isaac Sohn
Aledo
Class 5A
2nd team OL
Kollin Lewis
Gladewater
Class 3A
Hon. Mention All-purpose
“I’m excited,” Morris said on national signing day. “I don’t think there is a coach in America who doesn’t sit up here on national signing day and say he isn’t super excited about the class he built.”
UNT announced a 12-player group on national signing day. The class is small when compared to others in program history and with some of UNT’s competitors in the American, the league it will join this summer after leaving Conference USA.
The relatively small number of players UNT signed is one reason UNT’s class is ranked 11th out of 14 teams in the American’s new lineup and 99th overall by 247Sports.
While the Mean Green didn’t sign many players, several of the high school players they landed are highly regarded and could make an immediate impact.
Anderson ranks at the top of the list. MaxPreps named him to its All-America second team. He intercepted four passes as a senior and was recruited by multiple schools that compete on the Power Five level.
Smith posted 25 tackles for loss and 12 sacks while helping lead South Oak Cliff to the state title.
North Shore defensive back Evan Jackson was named to the 6A second team as a kick returner after taking three punts back for touchdowns.
Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides and McKinney offensive lineman Desmond Magiya were both honorable mention 6A selections.
Aledo offensive lineman Isaac Sohn was a second-team 5A selection, while Gladewater defensive back Kollin Lewis was an honorable mention pick on the 3A team as an all-purpose player.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.