Keith Smith for all-state
Dallas South Oak Cliff defensive lineman Keith Smith is among the University of North Texas signees who have been named to the Texas Sports Writers Association's all-state teams.

 UNT sports information

North Texas coach Eric Morris spoke highly of his first recruiting class just a few days ago.

North Texas signees on TSWA All-State team

The following is a look at the players who have signed with North Texas who were named to the Texas Sports Writers All-State Team.

Player School Classification Team
Jayven Anderson Houston North Shore Class 6A 1st team DB
Evan Jackson Houston North Shore Class 6A 2nd team KR
Desmond Magiya McKinney Class 6A Hon. Mention OL
Landon Sides Guyer Class 6A Hon. Mention WR
Keith Smith South Oak Cliff Class 5A 1st team DL
Isaac Sohn Aledo Class 5A 2nd team OL
Kollin Lewis Gladewater Class 3A Hon. Mention All-purpose

