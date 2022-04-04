Conference USA finally came to a resolution in terms of its lineup of schools for the 2022-23 school year last week.
Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion are all leaving the league in just a few weeks. Their departures left C-USA with 11 teams that were quickly slotted into a new football schedule.
We went over the basics shortly after the schedule came out.
But where does UNT's new slate leave the Mean Green as they look to build on a 6-7 season and a fifth bowl appearance in six years?
There's a lot to like about how UNT's schedule sets up. For one, there isn't a single body bag game on it.
UNT has gotten away from the playing Power Five conference giants on the road in exchange for a payday. The Mean Green were competitive in a 48-35 loss at Missouri last season, but those types of outcomes have been the exception to the rule.
UNT won't face a power conference opponent this year, but it did schedule a home game against Texas Southern out of the SWAC. That should be a sure win for the Mean Green, who will be under a whole lot of pressure this fall to break through and post a winning season.
UNT has played in bowl games in five of its six seasons under coach Seth Littrell. What the Mean Green haven't done — at least not lately — is finish over .500.
The last time came in 2018, when legendary quarterback Mason Fine led UNT to a 9-4 finish. The Mean Green missed the postseason for the only time under Littrell the next year in a 4-8 campaign.
UNT was back in bowl games in each of the last two seasons. The Mean Green lost both those games and finished 4-6 and 6-7.
UNT has a chance to get back on the right side of .500 this fall with a schedule that sets up in its favor. The Mean Green will face just five teams that posted winning records in 2021 — UTEP, SMU, UTSA, Western Kentucky and UAB.
Five of UNT's opponents finished with four wins or less — UNLV, Louisiana Tech, Florida International, Rice and Texas Southern.
If the Mean Green win the games they should and a few games against teams on a similar level, they'll be in position to get to where they want to be at the end of the season.
The following is a look at how the Mean Green can get there.
Step 1: Get off to a good start in the first two weeks
One of the quirks of UNT's slate is opening the season at UTEP.
That's a C-USA game, not to mention one that looks like a showdown between evenly matched teams. UTEP finished 7-6 last season.
One of UNT's wins last fall was a 20-17 thriller at Apogee Stadium over UTEP capped by an Ethan Mooney field goal with seven seconds left.
"We will have to play good competition every week," Littrell said when the Mean Green's schedule was released. "We are looking forward to playing UTEP in week zero.”
UNT will turn around and play bitter rival SMU the following week in Denton.
SMU has won six of the last seven meetings between the teams and leads the all-time series 34-6-1. UNT's last win over SMU came in 2018, when the Mean Green beat the Mustangs at Apogee.
Sonny Dykes made his regular season debut as SMU's coach that day.
There are a few parallels this time around.
Rhett Lashlee is heading into his first season as SMU's coach.
It will be tough for UNT to win at UTEP and even tougher to beat SMU.
The Mean Green are capable of meeting the challenge. It needs to come up with at least one win in the opening two weeks of the season.
Step 2: Capitalize on the soft part of the slate
How UNT fares in 2022 will be decided in a five-week span beginning in Week 3.
The Mean Green are sure to roll by Texas Southern before playing four winnable games over the next few weeks.
UNLV went 2-10 last season. Louisiana Tech wasn't much better at 3-9 and has a new coach in Sonny Cumbie.
UNT will likely be an underdog at Memphis and also have a tough home game against Florida Atlantic in that five-game stretch.
Four wins in the middle span of the season would put the Mean Green on course to get to where they want to go.
Step 3: Don't get buried by the C-USA powers
Littrell and his staff will have some time to develop their team before facing a tough stretch late in the season.
One of the twists of the schedule is that UNT will face the teams that played in last season's C-USA title game in back-to-back weeks on the road. UNT will face UTSA on Oct. 22 before traveling to Western Kentucky on Oct. 29
The Roadrunners beat the Hilltoppers in last season's conference title game.
UNT will have a reprieve the next week when it hosts a struggling Florida International team that went 1-11 last season. The Mean Green will then travel to UAB.
The Blazers are among the most consistent teams in C-USA and finished 9-4 last season.
UNT could well be underdogs against UTSA, Western Kentucky and UAB.
The Mean Green will have to hope they have done enough early in the season to avoid needing a host of wins in its toughest stretch of the year to become bowl eligible.
Winning two or three games in that span would be huge.
Step 4: Finish the season on a high note
UNT will have just one regular season game left after running the gauntlet of C-USA powers, a home game against Rice.
The Owls finished 4-8 last season. The Mean Green are hoping that game will offer the opportunity to enter the postseason on a high note.
UNT has lost all five of its bowl games under Littrell. Part of the Mean Green's problem has been terrible luck in terms of matchups.
UNT fell to Troy in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl, Utah State in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl and Appalachian State in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl. All three of the Mean Green's opponents in those games were loaded.
UNT lost in overtime to Army in the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl and fell to Miami (Ohio) in last season's Frisco Football Classic. Those games were more evenly matched.
The Mean Green's 27-14 loss to Miami was particularly tough. UNT was playing in its backyard against a MAC school in a game sponsored by Ryan, a tax firm owned by Brint Ryan, one of the school's biggest boosters.
It's hard to imagine UNT being set up any better to win a bowl game.
Letting that game slip away puts all the more pressure on UNT to break through for its first bowl win since the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.
The path to that goal was set last week when C-USA released its schedule. The challenge now for UNT is following the path it needs to take to capitalize on the opportunities that slate presents.