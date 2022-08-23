North Texas is in the process of finalizing a contract extension with softball coach Rodney DeLong, the Denton Record-Chronicle has learned.
UNT’s board of regents approved the parameters of the extension in a meeting this month and delegated authority to the school’s athletic department to finalize the deal.
UNT and DeLong have hammered out the final details of a contract that runs through the 2026-27 school year. DeLong has signed the contract. University and athletic department officials are expected to sign the deal to make it official Wednesday.
The parameters of the contract will not be available until it has been finalized.
DeLong last signed an extension in the fall of 2020, when he agreed to a new five-year deal. The contract started with a base salary of $140,000 and increased by $5,000 annually.
DeLong led UNT to the Conference USA tournament title last season.
The Mean Green went on to make their first NCAA tournament appearance and landed in the Stillwater Regional. UNT lost its opening game in the tournament to Nebraska before storming back to post the first two NCAA tournament wins in program history.
UNT beat Fordham and Nebraska before falling to Oklahoma State in the regional final.
“We have had a good run here,” DeLong said. “The overall commitment to our program, facilities and to our coaches financially means a lot to us. It’s something that we can tell our recruits. We believe in this place and are trying to build a World Series type team. The extension definitely helps with those things.”
UNT’s NCAA tournament appearance is the latest milestone the Mean Green have reached under DeLong, who took over the program in 2018. The Mean Green have won Conference USA titles in each of the last three seasons.
UNT’s run this past season was all the more impressive because the Mean Green lost star pitcher Hope Trautwein in the weeks leading up to the season. Trautwein, one of the most decorated female athletes in recent program history, transferred to Oklahoma.
Trautwein went on to help lead the Sooners to their sixth national championship.
DeLong quickly rebuilt without Trautwein and guided UNT to the NCAA tournament.
That performance elevated DeLong’s profile in college softball. UNT moved quickly after last season to lock up DeLong, who has a 129-52 record at UNT.
UNT was in the process of tying up the final loose ends to make that deal official on Tuesday.
