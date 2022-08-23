North Texas is in the process of finalizing a contract extension with softball coach Rodney DeLong, the Denton Record-Chronicle has learned.

UNT’s board of regents approved the parameters of the extension in a meeting this month and delegated authority to the school’s athletic department to finalize the deal.

