Burton contract
Buy Now

North Texas has signed women's basketball coach Jason Burton to a five-year contract. Burton came to UNT from Texas A&M-Commerce after last season.

 Maria Crane/DRC

North Texas has signed new women’s basketball coach Jason Burton to a five-year contract that will pay him in excess of $280,000 annually with incentives that could push its value significantly higher.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags