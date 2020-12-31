The North Texas men’s basketball team will play this weekend after all.
The Mean Green will face Loyola Chicago in at 6:30 p.m. game Saturday on the road. UNT announced it had added the game to its schedule on Thursday afternoon, just one day after it saw its Conference USA opener canceled.
The Mean Green (4-3) were set to face UAB in a two-game series to open league play on Friday and Saturday. That series was called off due to coronavirus concerns within the Blazers’ program.
UNT acted quickly to fill the void in its schedule. The Mean Green last played when they raced past LSU-Alexandria 110-78 on Dec. 22.
UNT’s next game was scheduled for Jan. 8, the opener of a two-game series at UTSA.
UNT coach Grant McCasland said earlier this week that he expected the Mean Green’s series with UAB to be played as scheduled but also acknowledged that the program was preparing for the unexpected.
“We’ve had lots of conversations the entire time about it,” McCasland said of UNT’s schedule and contingency plans for games with other programs.
UNT’s coach said that the program’s first priority will be to get as many conference games in as possible before looking to add nonconference games.
The Mean Green found themselves in the market for a nonconference game after UAB was forced to back out of this week’s series.
UNT quickly filled that void with a game against Loyola Chicago (6-2). The Ramblers’ only two losses have come against national power Wisconsin and Richmond.
Loyola Chicago is the only active Missouri Valley Conference team UNT has not faced.