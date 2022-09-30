North Texas quarterback Austin Aune was quick with a reminder this week while talking about where the Mean Green stand as they prepare to face Florida Atlantic.
The past couple of weeks have been tough. The Mean Green lost to two of their future rivals in American Athletic Conference in SMU and Memphis and also fell at UNLV.
When it comes to Conference USA play, though, the Mean Green are perfect. They have been dating all the way back to the middle of last season when the won their final five conference games of the year.
UNT (2-3) extended that run with a win over UTEP to open the season.
“We’re 1-0 this year and have won six straight in Conference USA,” Aune said. “We’re confident that we’re a good football team. We can finish the year on a high note.”
That is exactly what UNT did last year after starting 1-6. The Mean Green had no room for error at that point and ripped off five straight wins to earn their fifth bowl bid in the last six years.
UNT fell to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic to cap the season. The Mean Green are off to a much better start his year and are hoping they have another run in them this fall.
Their best opportunity to get another streak going will come in the next two weeks. UNT will host Louisiana Tech next week after taking on FAU, which is also 2-3 on the season and 1-0 in C-USA.
The Mean Green head into that stretch surprisingly confident for a team coming off consecutive losses, including a 58-27 blowout at UNLV.
The way UNT responded to its loss to the Rebels has the Mean Green feeling as if they turned a corner in a 44-34 loss to Memphis.
“We really grew,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We showed toughness on the road against a good opponent and had a chance to win that game. If you look on paper – and paper doesn’t win a football game – we dominated every aspect except one.”
UNT finished with a 473-334 edge in total yards, but turned the ball over too many times to capitalize. Memphis returned two interceptions for touchdowns, recovered a bad snap at the UNT 9-yard line and quickly added another touchdown.
Those mistakes overshadowed a 371-yard, three-touchdown passing performance from Aune. The former Argyle standout ranks sixth nationally with 1,316 passing yards.
UNT has seen opponents stack the line of scrimmage to slow down its running game that produced 283 rushing yards per game during its five-game winning streak last fall. The Mean Green might need another big game from Aune to keep pace with FAU, which is coming off an impressive performance in a 28-26 loss to Purdue.
The Owls had a chance to tie the game up with a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter but came up short on a trick play. Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester caught a lateral from quarterback N’Kosi Perry and threw to the end zone.
The try failed and Purdue stopped the Owls on one final drive.
“They’re very explosive, have some big guys up front and guys who can really run,” UNT linebacker Mazin Richards said.
Wester has seven receiving touchdowns, a total that puts him in a tie for the national lead.
UNT faced some talented teams during its winning streak and pulled through last season. The Mean Green spoiled UTSA’s unbeaten season in both teams’ regular season finale.
UNT believes it is poised for another run after growing as a team over a tough few weeks.
“In a lot of areas, we are better,” Littrell said. “We are better in terms of physicality up front and with understanding what we trying to get accomplished within our schemes.”
The improvement hasn’t led to the wins UNT is looking for, at least not yet. The Mean Green are hoping that will change on Saturday, when they’ll look to build on their C-USA winning streak.
“The preseason is done,” Richards said. “It’s all conference for the rest of the year. We need to bring better intensity throughout the second stretch of the season.”
That’s exactly what UNT did last season while putting together a run that landed the Mean Green in a bowl game.
Key matchup UNT CB DeShawn Gaddie vs. FAU WR LaJohntay Wester
UNT showed improvement when it comes to holding opponents’ passing games in check last week while limiting Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan to 141 yards but has struggled most of the season.
The Mean Green are allowing 262.0 passing yards per game and have just one interception and eight sacks on the year. UNT lost starting cornerback John Davis to injury in a season-opening win over UTEP and has used Ridge Texada and Zahodri Jackson at the other cornerback spot.
That group will face and big challenge in UNT’s game against FAU and Wester. The sophomore has touchdown catches in each of FAU’s last four games, including three against Purdue.
Wester seems like a matchup nightmare for UNT, which will need Gaddie and the rest of its secondary to come through.
Gaddie has 26 tackles and three pass breakups on the season.
Matching up UNT’s offense vs. FAU’s defense
UNT is averaging 32.2 points per game behind Aune. He’s completing 54.5% of his passes and has 12 touchdown strikes in an offense that looks to push the ball down the field.
The Mean Green have nine players with at least one receiving touchdown, including wide receiver Roderic Burns. The junior leads UNT with 19 catches for 333 yards.
FAU is allowing 26.2 points per game and is coming off an impressive performance against Purdue. The Boilermakers managed just 354 yards of total offense.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. FAU’s offense
The Mean Green took a step forward defensively last week when they held Memphis in check most of the way. The Tigers went just 2-for-12 on third down.
Linebacker KD Davis has 43 tackles on the season and has continued to make a host of big plays for the Mean Green.
UNT will look to Davis to help contain Perry, who is averaging 243.4 passing yards per game. Wester is one of four FAU players with at least 10 catches on the season.
Edge: FAU
Four downs: Keys to today’s game Avoid critical mistakes, turnovers
UNT might have had a chance to pull out its game against Memphis last week if it hadn’t been for a series of critical mistakes. The Tigers returned two interceptions for touchdowns and recovered a fumble inside UNT’s 10-yard line.
Hit the key plays in the passing game
Littrell said this week that teams continue to load up at the line of scrimmage to slow down UNT’s running game. Aune has made teams play by hitting on shots down the field. He’ll have to continue that trend this week.
Don’t let Perry get on track throwing the ball
Wester is just one of a host of standout FAU receivers who will be a matchup problem for UNT. The Mean Green haven’t been the same in the secondary since losing John Davis in the opening week of the season and need to improve.
Getting the running game going
UNT managed just 102 rushing yards in its loss to Memphis last week. The Mean Green aren’t the same team if they can’t run the ball. UNT’s offensive line needs to open up running lanes for Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway III.