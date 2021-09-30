A host of players contributed to North Texas’ run to back-to-back Conference USA titles the last two years.
When it comes down to it, though, it was largely two players who led the way. Javion Hamlet and Zachary Simmons went down as two of the best of their era after helping guide the Mean Green to a win over Purdue in last season’s NCAA tournament.
Their departure has created a host of questions for UNT, which began retooling this week during the opening few days of preseason practice.
“We’re a different team this year,” senior forward Thomas Bell said. “We lost a lot of guys after last year who had been here a while and won. We still have a lot of good talent and experience. We don’t have one guy teams will be able to key in on.”
UNT’s hope is that talent will come together quickly enough for the Mean Green to continue their run atop C-USA.
Coach Grant McCasland and his players are seeing signs that is the case heading into their season opener. UNT will face Oklahoma Christian at the Super Pit on Nov. 9.
“When the players love each other and it doesn’t have anything to do with basketball, then they will be willing to be unselfish when it comes to basketball,” McCasland said. “This team is already playing connected.”
That connection was evident when Bell and JJ Murray spoke to the team at a preseason retreat. Their message was simple.
“Both said they work so hard because they want to help the team,” McCasland said. “They didn’t talk about individual success.
“It’s good to hear your key players and your best leaders talk that way.”
UNT will look to both to help guide the way as it makes a few adjustments to take advantage of its strengths. The Mean Green leaned heavily on Hamlet, last season’s Conference USA tournament MVP, who was UNT’s primary ball-handler and scorer.
UNT will have more speed and athleticism this year and plans to capitalize while getting the ball to more players.
“We will be a lot faster and everyone will be involved,” guard Mardrez McBride said. “We’re going to push the pace more this year. That will be a change from the past. We are working on it every day.”
McBride will be a key part of UNT’s plans to make that change work. He averaged 7.7 points per game last season and came on late in the year while scoring in double figures in each of UNT’s last five games.
Bell averaged 10.4 points per game and is the only one of UNT’s four players who finished the season scoring in double figures returning. The 6-foot-6 forward and McBride are UNT’s lone returning starters.
Sophomore guard Rubin Jones averaged 6.2 points off the bench and could help fill the void left by Hamlet’s departure.
“It has to start with Thomas Bell,” McCasland said. “He and Mardrez understand what it takes. They will be a big part of what we are doing. Rubin has also made a big jump. Those three guys will play pivotal roles.”
What UNT has seen in the early stages of fall practice gives McCasland and his veteran players confidence the team’s newcomers are ready to complement that core of veterans.
McCasland named transfer guards Tylor Perry and Rasheed Browne, transfer forward Hameir Wright and freshman guard Matthew Stone as newcomers who could make an immediate impact.
UNT is still adjusting as those players carve out roles.
“The chemistry is coming along,” Bell said. “It’s something we still have to work on on the court, but off the court we get along. That’s important. The chemistry on the court will come.”