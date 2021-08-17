Manase Mose will be on the field when North Texas opens the season with a game against Northwestern State next month.
The same can be said of fellow offensive linemen Daizion Carroll and Jacob Brammer. Defensive tackle Dion Novil is a guaranteed starter as well.
Where all those players end up lining up is one of those lingering questions for UNT as fall camp inches closer to a close.
That uncertainty doesn’t bother Mose, Novil or coach Seth Littrell one bit. All three expressed confidence in offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch and defensive coordinator Phil Bennett to come up with a winning plan for its linemen in the next few weeks.
“Camp’s going well,” Mose said. “Coach Bloesch does a great job of moving people around to see where everyone fits the best. He wants me to be interchangeable at guard and center.
“He’s told me I could change depending on defenses. I could move to guard if we are playing a team with a good tackle. If they have a good nose tackle, I could move to center.”
Nothing is certain at this point of camp. The focus has largely been on the three-way battle for the starting quarterback job between Austin Aune, Jace Ruder and Kason Martin.
Figuring out how UNT will line up along its offensive and defensive lines isn’t nearly as intriguing. That doesn’t mean the way those units come together is any less important.
UNT’s coaches and players believe they are deeper along their lines this year than they have been in the past. The challenge over the last few weeks is finding out where all those pieces fit.
“The first thing is getting the right players in the right spots,” Littrell said. “Then we have to understand it’s a long year. Guys are going to have to play out of position at times. You don’t want to find yourself two days before a game and have a guy getting his first reps at a position.
“The more competitive depth you have the better you can be as a team.”
UNT’s linemen have appeared at different spots across the board just over the last few days.
Mose started at guard early in his career before moving to center last season. He’s played both spots in practice this fall as has Carroll.
Junior college transfer Kaci Moreka started out as a tackle but has also played guard.
UNT is also moving its linemen around on defense, where the Mean Green are moving from a 3-3-5 scheme to a 4-2-5. Novil is shifting from nose tackle, where he earned All-Conference USA honors last season, to one of the two tackle spots in UNT’s new scheme.
Novil has cut his weight from 335 to 310 pounds in preparation.
“I love where I’m at now,” Novil said. “Coach Bennett has done a good job of preparing me.”
UNT has spent a lot of time over the last few weeks developing a cast of players to deploy up front along with Novil, who likes the way the group is coming together.
UNT has moved defensive end Caleb Colvin inside to tackle at times this fall when a host of other players have emerged in practice.
“This is the deepest we have been since I have been here,” Novil said. “A lot of people can play multiple positions, and we can trust them at those positions.”
Novil and Littrell both named freshman tackle Roderick Brown and Arkansas transfer tackle Enoch Jackson as newcomers who are making an impression.
“In the past we had our starters and then there was a drop-off at some positions,” Littrell said. “We have guys who are pushing each other. The better depth you have, the better you are going to be.”
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Morris moving to wide receiver{/span}Dorian Morris has shifted to wide receiver from defensive back.
The former Mesquite Poteet standout was one of UNT’s top recruits in 2019. He played sparingly as a redshirt freshman last season, appearing in five games. Most of his action came on special teams.
Morris, who is 5-foot-10, could give UNT additional depth in the slot.
Briefly ...
Former UNT wide receiver Deion Hair-Griffin will serve as the Mean Green’s team chaplain this season, Littrell said. Hair-Griffin filled in last season when COVID-19 protocols prevented UNT’s regular chaplain from attending team events. ... The Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns had scouts at practice Tuesday.