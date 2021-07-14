There were several aspects of game days in football season that North Texas athletic director Wren Baker missed last fall, when the COVID-19 pandemic altered just about every aspect of college sports.
Spending time with UNT's fans and supporters at games was among the biggest.
Baker walks the sideline during games and was in UNT's testing bubble last season. He had a chance to see the game up close but couldn't mingle with UNT supporters like he usually does.
"I missed my gameday experience," Baker said this summer. "I always walked tailgates, went in every suite and walked through the club level."
UNT will inch closer to that normal state of affairs on Aug. 14 when the school hosts a kickoff celebration. The school announced the event on Wednesday.
UNT's kickoff festivities will begin at 11 a.m. in the HUB Club of Apogee Stadium. Baker will speak at the event that will offer fans a chance to see part of practice.
Those who attend the event will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets, contribute to the Mean Green Scholarship Fund and sign kids up for the Scrappy Squad.
Season ticket holders will have the chance to pick up parking passes for the upcoming football season.
The HUB Club portion of the event will conclude at 1 p.m. Fans will have the chance to move on and tour the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility, UNT's indoor practice venue near Apogee.
UNT will open its season on Sept. 4 when it hosts Northwestern State. The Mean Green enter the season riding a run that includes bowl appearances in four of the last five years.
UNT capped its 2020 season with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl and finished 4-6.