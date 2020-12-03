North Texas entered the fifth season of Seth Littrell’s tenure as the Mean Green’s coach with dreams of competing for the Conference USA title and returning to the postseason after a one-year hiatus.
Those goals continued to fade away on Thursday night at the hands of an old nemesis.
Louisiana Tech came into its game against UNT having won two straight and five of its last six against the Mean Green.
The Bulldogs built on that history of success with a 42-31 win that left the Mean Green (3-5, 2-4) looking at the prospect of a second straight losing season.
That is far from where the Mean Green hoped to be heading into its season finale against UTEP after a 4-8 campaign last year.
“It’s disappointing,” Littrell said. “It’s never good to lose one. I’m disappointed with the outcome today and of all of our losses.”
The season has been a struggle for the jump for UNT, which has seen five games either canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several players have been in and out of the lineup due to infections and contact tracing issues.
UNT had most of its key players available for its game against Louisiana Tech (5-3, 4-2), but still came up short for the second straight week against a C-USA rival. The Mean Green fell to UTSA on Saturday.
The NCAA eliminated bowl-eligibility standards this season due to the pandemic. UNT will hold out hope for a bowl bid that would allow it an opportunity to get back to .500 with a win over UTEP and a bowl victory.
That possibility seems bleak after the Mean Green continued to struggle defensively against a shorthanded Louisiana Tech team. The Bulldogs were missing four key offensive players who have opted out of the season, including wide receiver Adrian Hardy and running back Justin Henderson.
The Bulldogs still had enough firepower to roll past UNT. Running back Israel Tucker came into the night averaging 48.0 rushing yards per game. He rolled up 161 yards and two touchdowns against UNT. Those two touchdowns matched his total on the season.
UNT’s defense committed mistake after mistake. Louisiana Tech converted all three of its fourth downs and 8 of 17 third downs. Defensive lineman Dayton LeBlanc was called for a late hit out of bounds that gave Louisiana Tech a first down at the Mean Green’s 5-yard line with 18 seconds left in the half.
Luke Anthony hit wide receiver Kyle Maxwell for a 5-yard touchdown on the next play.
“Mistakes are something you have to learn from,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “You have to know the situation and not to retaliate.”
Those mistakes came back to haunt UNT.
“It wasn’t a matter of effort,” Littrell said. “Kids are out there playing as hard as they can. It’s a matter of playing smart and executing. Our third down defense was poor. You have to make plays at the end of the day. It’s very simple.”
The Mean Green didn’t have much of a margin for error on a night their defense struggled. UNT came up with a few big plays. They just weren’t enough.
“We just were not making routine plays,” UNT wide receiver Jaelon Darden said. “We have to make them to give us momentum and keep drives alive.”
UNT got off to a good start and led 14-7 before getting off track in the second quarter.
Isaiah Graham caught a 12-yard pass from Aaron Allen on fourth-and-8 from the UNT 34 to keep a drive alive that Greg Garner capped with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Louisiana Tech went on to score touchdowns on three straight drives. The Bulldogs converted a pair of third downs on their next possession and scored on a 2-yard run from Tucker before Anthony found Maxwell in the closing seconds of the first half.
UNT tried to work its way back into the game behind Darden, who had a huge night in what might have been his final home game. The senior caught eight passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns.
Darden moved into sole possession of UNT’s career receiving touchdowns record with 34. He came into the night tied with Ron Shanklin with 31. He also broke Shanklin’s single season receiving touchdown record by pushing his total with 15. The UNT Hall of Famer finished with 13 in 1967.
Darden has not decided if he will return next season.
UNT quarterback Jason Bean threw for 231 yards and three scores.
That wasn’t nearly enough on a night Louisiana Tech continued to dominate its series with UNT, handing the Mean Green another tough loss that left the North Texas two games under .500 heading into its regular-season finale against UTEP.
That is not where UNT envisioned it would be late in the season as it looked to get back on track as a program.
“Yeah, it’s disappointing,” Davis said. “All you can do is learn from it. You have to learn from your mistakes, get bigger stronger and faster and get ready for the next season.”