North Texas didn’t have to wait long to get an early indication of how it might stack up with the other elite teams in Conference USA.
The Mean Green swept their first series in league play last week at Southern Miss and ran into a team that was also 3-0 in Florida Atlantic in their C-USA home opener on Friday at Lovelace Stadium.
The Owls remained perfect after winning a pitching battle 1-0.
Neither team posted a hit until FAU first baseman Zoey Jones launched a leadoff double to centerfield in the fifth. Jones scored on a sacrifice fly from right fielder Riley Olson, giving the Owls the only run they’d need in a game between two teams that look like title contenders.
“That was a bad loss,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “We weren’t patient at the plate. That came back to haunt us late in the game. I was disappointed in our approach at the plate more than anything.”
Neither team could get anything going offensively outside of Jones’ double. UNT (14-6, 3-1 C-USA) and FAU (15-13, 4-0) each finished with two hits on a night their pitchers dominated.
UNT starter Ashley Peters allowed one run with six strikeouts over seven innings. FAU starter Lynn Gardner was even more effective and posted the complete game shutout while getting out of a couple of jams.
UNT had runners on second and third with two outs in the first inning and also had runners in scoring position in the third, sixth and seventh innings.
The Mean Green just couldn’t come up with the key hit it needed against Gardner.
“We didn’t make adjustments at the plate quick enough,” UNT third baseman Tayla Evans said.
Shortstop Cierra Simon and catcher Ashlynn Walker had UNT’s only hits of the game, which ended with an unusual double play.
UNT had runners on first and second with one out when centerfielder Sydney Ingle popped a ball up on the infield. Ingle was called out on the infield fly rule.
Walker took off for third base when the ball fell in and was tagged out to end the game.
“Our baserunner should have known better,” DeLong said. “The ball hit the ground and she took off when she didn’t have to.”
UNT couldn’t afford that kind of mistake on a night when it struggled to complement a solid pitching performance by Peters.
“We had chances,” DeLong said. “We had three innings with runners in scoring position and two outs. We didn’t get a single two-out hit. Two-out hits win games. When you don’t get two-out hits, you lose games.”
UNT will look to rebound when it faces FAU in the final two games of the series at 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
“They throw it well, are solid defensively and athletic at the plate,” DeLong said. “We have to play better tomorrow at the plate more than anything.”
Florida Atlantic 1, North Texas 0
|Florida Atlantic
|000
|010
|0
|--
|1
|2
|1
|North Texas
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|2
|0
Lynn Gardner and Olivia Peterson Ashley Peters and Ashlyn Walker. WP – Gardner (8-4) LP – Peters (8-3) 2B – FAU: Zoey Jones.