Several photos of the play quickly made their way to social media, where UNT supporters questioned if the call was blown, even after it was reviewed.
The call overshadowed a terrific performance from UNT’s pitching staff and a few memorable defensive plays in a tournament final few saw coming. UNT was the No. 3 seed, while MTSU was the No. 6 seed in the eight-team event.
Ashley Peters, McKenzie Wagoner and Mackenzie Childers combined to allow just one earned run on 10 hits and three walks in 12 innings. Centerfielder Lexi Cobb raced to the fence in the sixth inning to rob Laura Mealer of what would have been a grand slam.
UNT had chance after chance to score but couldn’t capitalize and finished with just four hits.
Shortstop Cierra Simon had two of those hits, including a home run in the sixth that tied the game at 2-2.
UNT stranded nine runners and didn’t have a hit after Simon’s home run to tie the game.
Mean Green coach Rodney DeLong pointed to his team’s struggles offensively as his chief concern heading into the tournament.
UNT won three straight one-run games in the event and seemed to break out a bit in a 4-3 win over Charlotte, the top seed in the tournament, to advance to Saturday’s title game.
One of those wins was a 2-1 win over the Blue Raiders in UNT’s opening game in the event.
The tournament included a single elimination first round with two games before shifting to double elimination leading up to the championship game. UNT and MTSU played for the first time in the tournament in the opening round of double-elimination play.
MTSU battled through three straight elimination games to reach the championship game.
The team that emerges from the winners’ bracket under the tournament format is unbeaten, but lands in a winner-takes-all championship game.
UNT wound up with a rematch against MTSU, which beat the Mean Green on the final day of the regular season to eliminate them from contention for the C-USA regular season title.
UNT had a host of opportunities to pull through to avenge that loss. Each of those chances slipped away before Harvey scored the game-winning run on a play that won’t soon be forgotten at UNT.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.