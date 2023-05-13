UNT-MTSU softball

North Texas pitcher McKenzie Wagoner celebrates after UNT recorded an out during its loss to Middle Tennessee in the championship game of the Conference USA tournament on Saturday.

 UNT sports information

The North Texas softball team fell to Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA tournament championship 3-2 on Saturday in a game that will be remembered for a close call at the plate.

